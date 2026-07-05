5 Forgotten Ghost Movies That Still Hold Up Today

There's never a bad time to watch movies about ghosts. Every day, we walk into eerie spaces or cursed buildings, and a nagging sixth sense may tell us that there's a presence in the room with us. Thanks to the movies, ghosts have taken many forms. In the 2026 film "Backrooms," large, undecorated, empty rooms seem to possess an eerie, disembodied consciousness of their own. In the previous decade, ghost movies were more ornate, appearing as malevolent, family-destroying ghouls. See: "The Conjuring" flicks or the "Insidious" movies. Back in the 1980s, the most famous movie ghosts were charismatic villains who enjoyed tormenting and murdering teenagers. See: Freddy Krueger. Ghosts can be comedic visitors, tragic fallen heroines, the restless spirits of a forgotten age, or even pests to be exterminated, as seen in "Ghostbusters." See /Film's list of the 15 best ghost movies of all time.

And because they ultimately remind us of the transient nature of life and the persistent presence of our own mortality, it's no wonder that ghosts are so often revisited in literature and in cinema. Does life continue after death? And what would be the nature of that continuation? If we fail to remember the dead, will they assert their presence to the living? And what happens if we leave mortal business unfinished? Can ghosts still fall in love? Can they hook up? Hundreds and hundreds of movies have explored these questions and more.

The following five movies may not be well-recalled by most mainstream audiences, but they are certainly worth familiarizing yourself with. Most of them are horror movies from all over the world, but at least one is a comedy with recognizable Hollywood stars. No matter the genre, take them all as hearty recommendations.