One Of 2026's Best Documentaries Will Change How You View A Legendary Flop

Most documentaries about "Saturday Night Live" are little more than glorified hype packages padded with nostalgic anecdotes and sanitized retellings, or, in the case of Jason Reitman's "Saturday Night," they're pop culture obsessions with the show's glory days. "Saturday Night Live" has produced 11 feature films based on some of its most popular sketches, and arguably the most infamous is the Julia Sweeney vehicle "It's Pat." Boasting a whopping 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is based on the titular annoying, androgynous recurring sketch character that "Transparent" creator Jill Soloway once called an "awful piece of anti-trans propaganda." But whether or not Pat is among the worst sketches in "SNL" history is subjective, and filmmaker Ro Haber's documentary, "We Are Pat," uses one of the most divisive comedy characters of the last 40 years as a way into thornier questions about gender, authorship, reclamation, and the uncomfortable afterlife of pop culture.

"We Are Pat" holds up the character as a Rorschach test, asking us to decide if the joke was always on panicky cis people short-circuiting over their inability to clock Pat's "actual" gender, or if they were laughing at the mere existence of a "type" of person they already found disturbing. The film wisely invites us to hold both beliefs simultaneously. As comedian River Butcher rightfully explains:

"It is transphobic, it is very funny, and Pat is a non-binary icon. Can we not acknowledge that all three of these statements are true at once?"

Haber structures the documentary around conversations with trans and gender-nonconforming comedians, whose responses range from affection to discomfort to outright admiration. Haber refuses to flatten those perspectives into consensus, resulting in a fascinating discussion about coding, projection, and the limits of reclamation. What can marginalized communities reclaim from works that were used against them? Is there value in trying? The documentary never pretends there's an easy answer.