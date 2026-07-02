One Of Star Trek Generations' Biggest Plot Holes Only Exists Because Of A Cut Scene

David Carson's 1994 film "Star Trek: Generations," the most useless movie in the series, features a colossal negative space wedgie called the Nexus, a free-floating energy ribbon with no known origin that tore through the galaxy at regular intervals. The Nexus destroys ships, but also manages to bodily suck up victims and deposit them in a Heaven-like pocket dimension where time has no meaning.

At the beginning of "Generations," in the year 2293, Admiral Kirk (William Shatner) is sucked up by the Nexus. Later in the movie, in the year 2371, Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) is as well. At the time, Picard was busy fighting a Nexus-obsessed scientist named Dr. Soran (Malcolm McDowell) who was willing to destroy a star system in order to "steer" the Nexus into him. Picard failed, and the star system was destroyed.

Because there's no time in the Nexus, Picard and Kirk are able to meet face-to-face inside, essentially arriving at the same moment, despite entering 78 years apart. Picard convinces Kirk to leave the Nexus because he needs help stopping Dr. Soran's plot. The pair exits the Nexus right next to Soran, giving themselves only about 10 minutes to stop him.

Keep in mind, time has no meaning in the Nexus, so Kirk and Picard could have exited at any time in history. Given that power, why did Picard choose to exit only ten minutes before Soran destroyed the star system, and not a full hour? Or 12 hours? Or a year, for that matter? It's a plot hole that has bothered Trekkies for years.

As it so happens, a 1996 interview with "Generations" co-screenwriter Brannon Braga, printed in Sci-Fi Universe Magazine, explains why this plot hole exists. There was a deleted scene in "Generations" that explained everything.

It's the Prime Directive.