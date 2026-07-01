Landman Season 3 Cast Salary Report Reveals Big Raises For Demi Moore And Ali Larter
The cast of Taylor Sheridan's dad-core series "Landman" have just struck oil. A new report from Deadline reveals that in the wake of the wild success of the series, the original cast members are all getting a salary bump. This does not include main star Billy Bob Thornton, who has a completely separate deal with the option to renegotiate should the show get picked up for a fourth season (and we all know it will be).
But the two other big names from the show, Demi Moore and Ali Larter, are both set to take home more scratch from the hit series about rich guys who wear tall hats and the sultry women who love them. Per the Deadline report, Moore, who is in the midst of a big comeback after scoring an Oscar nomination for "The Substance," has "a new deal with a sizable raise, bringing her to parity with Thornton next season [with] a salary in the $740K-$770K an episode range." As for Larter, she "doubled her most recent paycheck" and went up "north of $350K an episode, in addition to getting a talent deal." Congrats to all these beautiful, rich people! Now excuse me while I go eat beans out of a can and sleep in my car!
Landman is another hit in the Taylor Sheridan machine
It's good to be in the Taylor Sheridan business. The writer has built himself a vast TV empire, one that kicked off with the successful "Yellowstone" and has now branched out into several other shows. Of those other shows, "Landman" appears to be the title with the highest profile. Billy Bob Thornton plays Tommy Norris, a no-nonsense guy who works as a "petroleum landman," which is a vague title for people who do various jobs for oil companies. Demi Moore plays Cami Miller, owner of a big oil company, and Ali Larter plays Angela Norris, Tommy's ex-wife.
In addition to Moore and Larter, Deadline adds that the additional original cast members of the show "all got nice bumps," reportedly "doubling their previous salaries." It makes sense that Paramount would want to keep all these folks happy: "Landman" is currently one of the biggest hits on TV, with its second season becoming "the most-watched premiere" for an original Paramount+ series. People just can't seem to get enough of "Landman," and the original cast of the show is being rewarded for that success.