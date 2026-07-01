Landman Season 3 Cast Salary Report Reveals Big Raises For Demi Moore And Ali Larter

The cast of Taylor Sheridan's dad-core series "Landman" have just struck oil. A new report from Deadline reveals that in the wake of the wild success of the series, the original cast members are all getting a salary bump. This does not include main star Billy Bob Thornton, who has a completely separate deal with the option to renegotiate should the show get picked up for a fourth season (and we all know it will be).

But the two other big names from the show, Demi Moore and Ali Larter, are both set to take home more scratch from the hit series about rich guys who wear tall hats and the sultry women who love them. Per the Deadline report, Moore, who is in the midst of a big comeback after scoring an Oscar nomination for "The Substance," has "a new deal with a sizable raise, bringing her to parity with Thornton next season [with] a salary in the $740K-$770K an episode range." As for Larter, she "doubled her most recent paycheck" and went up "north of $350K an episode, in addition to getting a talent deal." Congrats to all these beautiful, rich people! Now excuse me while I go eat beans out of a can and sleep in my car!