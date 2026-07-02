A Legendary Action Director Made His Debut With This Creepy Pierce Brosnan Movie

Any casual study of the film industry and cinema history reveals a perennial truth: doing a horror movie is a great way to break in. For directors, it can be as simple as showing off your prowess behind the camera. Yet for those who consider themselves filmmakers with a vision, the horror genre could serve as a backdoor into various concepts and themes they're interested in exploring. Such filmmakers don't always stick with horror beyond their debut, making their early dabbling in the genre seem more distinctive compared to the rest of their careers. This is the case with the likes of Francis Ford Coppola ("Dementia 13"), Peter Weir ("The Cars That Ate Paris"), Peter Bogdanovich ("Targets"), and John McTiernan, whose first film was 1986's "Nomads," starring Pierce Brosnan.

To be sure, McTiernan never abandoned the genre world when he found A-list success during the late 1980s and '90s. After all, his big breakout hit was his second film, 1987's "Predator," which is a horror movie at least in part. Yet there's no question that his reputation is solidly rooted in the action genre, which makes "Nomads" feel even more like a curio. Unfortunately, the film was poorly received when it was released, and because McTiernan's later, more successful movies were so different, it wasn't sought out for a while. Yet the film's reputation has grown a bit in recent years, thanks in part to its becoming more widely available. As such, it feels ripe for rediscovery, especially as its uncommon, creepy approach to the ghost story aligns more closely with today's increasingly popular trend of liminal horror.