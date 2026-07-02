Charlize Theron And Emily Blunt's Fantasy Sequel Was One Of 2016's Biggest Box Office Flops

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Charlize Theron ("Monster," "Prometheus") is an Oscar-winning powerhouse of an actress who has been at it for a long time. Pair her up with an Oscar-nominee like Emily Blunt ("The Devil Wears Prada," "Edge of Tomorrow") in a big fantasy epic, and it feels like a recipe for success, right? Well, not exactly. At least not when it came to 2016's "The Huntsman: Winter's War," which would go down as one of the bigger box office flops that year.

The movie is a sequel to 2012's "Snow White and the Huntsman," which was modestly successful, pulling in $396 million at the box office on a hulking $170 million budget. But the brass at Universal Pictures felt there was enough juice for a sequel. So, they tapped Cedric Nicolas-Troyan to make his directorial debut with "The Huntsman: Winter's War."

While Kristen Stewart ("Twilight") didn't reprise her role as Snow White, much of the core cast, including Chris Hemsworth ("Thor"), were convinced to return. Rupert Sanders directed the first entry in the franchise but didn't return for the follow-up. Sanders would instead direct "Ghost in the Shell," which ended up courting a casting controversy due to Scarlett Johansson starring in the lead role.

The sequel centers on two evil sisters, Ravenna (Charlize Theron) and Freya (Emily Blunt), who are preparing to conquer the land. Meanwhile, two renegades — Eric the Huntsman (Chris Hemsworth) and his forbidden lover, Sara (Jessica Chastain) — set out to stop them. Oh, and Blunt's character rides a polar bear.

Nicolas-Troyan was given a sizable $115 million budget to work with in addition to a stacked, A-list cast. It was an enviable situation for a first-time feature director, on paper anyway. In practice, it proved to be a bit of a disaster.