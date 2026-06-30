Project Hail Mary: Only One Scene Between Ryan Gosling And Sandra Huller Wasn't Improvised
Filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have made a name for themselves over their varied career to date, though it's arguable what that name stands for the most. They're well known for their efforts in animation, from directing "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs" to contributing to the scripts of the "Spider-Verse" movies. They're also known for demonstrating a gift for comedy and subversive material. That started during their early television work, and can best be seen in their live-action "Jump Street" films. They've tackled a wide variety of genres, from fantasy to action-comedy to science-fiction, as with this year's spring hit, "Project Hail Mary." Perhaps the one defining trait the filmmakers have is a love for improvisation, both on the set and within their assortment of projects.
Given all that we know about how Lord and Miller operate, it's no surprise to learn that the script of "Project Hail Mary" wasn't a tight document that they stuck to like glue. Despite writer Drew Goddard laying down a solid foundation (adapted from Andy Weir's already popular source novel), Lord and Miller apparently encouraged their stars Ryan Gosling, Sandra Huller, and others to expand upon the scenes during filming. According to an interview with Maya Rudolph for Interview magazine, this meant that the majority of scenes between Gosling (playing reluctant astronaut Ryland Grace) and Huller (playing the head of the titular universe-saving project, Eva Stratt) featured large swathes of improvisation. Except for one key scene: the last exchange between Grace and Stratt, in which the former tries to quit the mission and Stratt ends up having him forcibly put onto the ship. Lord and Miller told Gosling and Huller to stick to the scripted dialogue, believing the moment was too strong to mess with.
Drew Goddard's script and the unique chemistry between Gosling and Huller made the scene perfect
As Phil Lord and Christopher Miller told Maya Rudolph during their interview, the last scene between Ryland Grace and Eva Stratt was pretty much perfect from the time Ryan Gosling and Sandra Huller performed it in rehearsal:
"MILLER: There's only one scene between them that wasn't loose, and it was their final scene together. We rehearsed it and it was like, "Yeah, these are the words."
LORD: Drew Goddard wrote that scene, and we were like, 'We can't mess with this. Just do it three times.'
MILLER: The way they did it even in rehearsal was like, 'This is it. Let's just capture it.'"
Although the scene is great on the page, it's Gosling and Huller's unique chemistry which brings it to life, as Lord and Miller explained:
"MILLER: ...They wanted to do a great job for each other, and you could feel that energy every time they were together.
LORD: They were nervous in front of each other. [...] It's two different spheres of cinema bonking into each other."
That's a succinct description of what makes Gosling and Huller in "Project Hail Mary" so special. For a movie saturated in witty banter, visual effects, and big emotions, it's the subtlety, tenderness, and distinction between those two which lends the film an extra dimension. It also explains why they were able to improvise in their other scenes together, as their foundation in their roles was as strong as their skills. Once again, Lord and Miller demonstrate that one of their gifts as filmmakers is about finding the right combination of people, winding them up, and letting them run. It never ceases to amaze.