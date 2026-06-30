Project Hail Mary: Only One Scene Between Ryan Gosling And Sandra Huller Wasn't Improvised

Filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have made a name for themselves over their varied career to date, though it's arguable what that name stands for the most. They're well known for their efforts in animation, from directing "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs" to contributing to the scripts of the "Spider-Verse" movies. They're also known for demonstrating a gift for comedy and subversive material. That started during their early television work, and can best be seen in their live-action "Jump Street" films. They've tackled a wide variety of genres, from fantasy to action-comedy to science-fiction, as with this year's spring hit, "Project Hail Mary." Perhaps the one defining trait the filmmakers have is a love for improvisation, both on the set and within their assortment of projects.

Given all that we know about how Lord and Miller operate, it's no surprise to learn that the script of "Project Hail Mary" wasn't a tight document that they stuck to like glue. Despite writer Drew Goddard laying down a solid foundation (adapted from Andy Weir's already popular source novel), Lord and Miller apparently encouraged their stars Ryan Gosling, Sandra Huller, and others to expand upon the scenes during filming. According to an interview with Maya Rudolph for Interview magazine, this meant that the majority of scenes between Gosling (playing reluctant astronaut Ryland Grace) and Huller (playing the head of the titular universe-saving project, Eva Stratt) featured large swathes of improvisation. Except for one key scene: the last exchange between Grace and Stratt, in which the former tries to quit the mission and Stratt ends up having him forcibly put onto the ship. Lord and Miller told Gosling and Huller to stick to the scripted dialogue, believing the moment was too strong to mess with.