This Forgotten '70s Movie Cast Anthony Hopkins Because Jack Nicholson Refused To Wear A Wig

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Richard Attenborough's 1978 horror movie "Magic" will chill your bones. The film stars Anthony Hopkins as Corky Withers, a timid and kinda pathetic failing magician who needs a gimmick to make his career take off. Thus, Corky strikes upon the idea to incorporate a ventriloquist dummy — one he names Fats — into his act. Fats is, like most ventriloquist dummies, a crass and foulmouthed counterpart to his performer's better-behaved persona, and the act is instantly a hit. Corky gets a TV offer right away.

He turns it down, however, because he knows the truth. To go on TV, he'd have to take a health exam, and Corky knows that he is mentally ill. Fats, you see, is a manifestation of his least savory impulses. And, most chillingly, Fats seems to be able to speak through Corky without his control. Corky then attempts to foster a romance with an old flame named Peggy (Ann-Margaret), which angers Peggy's husband ... and Fats. As one might predict, Corky begins losing control of Fats more and more until Fats appears to be the one giving the orders ... and the bodies start piling up.

Hopkins gives a great horror performance in "Magic," which allowed him to prove that he was capable of terrifying audiences long before "The Silence of the Lambs." Of course, he had already been acting in movies for a decade by then and had just come off the 1977 horror film "Audrey Rose," so he was a pro.

But he almost wasn't in the movie. According to the behind-the-scenes documentary on the "Magic" DVD ("Magic: Fats & Friends," as directed by David Gregory), Jack Nicholson was initially approached to play Corky. He turned the role down, though, after he refused to wear a hairpiece.