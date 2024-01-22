Legendary Director Norman Jewison, Known For Moonstruck And In The Heat Of The Night, Dead At 97

Norman Jewison, the celebrated film director, has died. He was 97. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker passed away at his home on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Jewison had a long and varied directing and producing career that was peppered with accolades. His films "Moonstruck," "A Soldier's Story," "Fiddler on the Roof," "In the Heat of the Night," and "The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming" were nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 1987, 1984, 1971, 1967, and 1966 respectively, with "Heat of the Night" winning. Jewison also helmed dozens of other notable dramas and musicals besides, including "The Thomas Crown Affair" (nominated for two Oscars, winning one), "Gaily, Gaily" (nominated for three Oscars), "Jesus Christ Superstar" (nominated for one Oscar), "...And Justice for All" (two), "Agnes of God" (three), and "The Hurricane" (one).

All told, Jewison's films were nominated for 41 Oscars, winning 12. He also directed the sci-fi thriller "Rollerball," the comedy "Bogus," the romance "Only You," the Stallone drama "F.I.S.T.," and the Steve McQueen gambling thriller "The Cincinnati Kid." Jewison was a rare Hollywood superstar who could bring panache to every single genre he worked in, and capably team with any actor or actress to get natural, wonderful performances. His musicals are first-rate ("Fiddler on the Roof" remains a seminal American classic), his dramas are accessible and honest, and his romances are exhilarating; "Moonstruck" is a work of art.

Jewison spent the first decade of his directing career in television, beginning with episodes of "The Big Revue" in 1953. His first feature film was the broad 1962 Tony Curtis vehicle "40 Pounds of Trouble." His final film was the post-WWII thriller "The Statement" in 2003. He retired after 50 years in showbiz.