Sam Raimi Is Gearing Up To Direct A Remake Of Magic, According To Producer Roy Lee

Bloody Disgusting was the first to relay Lee's brief comments, and while we should always proceed with caution when writers have yet to be attached, it sounds like this picture is a go.

Lee told Garris that while he's worked with Raimi before in a producing capacity (most notably with the U.S. adaptations of "The Grudge" series), he's overjoyed that he gets to team with the legendary filmmaker on something he's going to direct. Lee told Garris, "We're just actually hearing the final versions of the different takes from writers next week." So there's no script yet. But if this gets fast-tracked (and why wouldn't you speed this into production if Raimi's on board?), this should probably get cast and crewed up by the spring of 2023.

For those of you who aren't acquainted with "Magic," the 1978 film is based on a novel by William Goldman and stars Anthony Hopkins as Charles "Corky" Withers, a struggling magician who becomes a hit when he incorporates a dummy named Fats into his act. The profane dummy quickly takes on a life of its own and becomes murderously jealous when Corky rekindles a flame with his high school crush Peggy-Ann (Ann-Margaret). It's a good, creepy horror flick, but there's plenty of room for improvement. If you can't see the insane potential of Raimi working with a psycho puppet, then you are clearly unacquainted with the man's work.

We'll be keeping close tabs on this project, but, in the meantime, feel free to go wild with casting speculation. As far as I'm concerned, this would be a perfect time for Raimi to reunite with his "Darkman" star Liam Neeson.