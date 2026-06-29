Jackass: Best And Last Set An Unwanted Box Office Record For The Franchise

Johnny Knoxville and the gang are calling it quits, with "Jackass: Best and Last" representing the final movie in the long-running comedy franchise. Unfortunately, for Knoxville and Paramount Pictures, the guys are going out on a low note, as "Best and Last" had the lowest opening weekend at the box office in the history of the property.

Directed by franchise shepherd Jeff Tremaine, the latest "Jackass" movie opened to $8.4 million domestically. It also brought in just $1.9 million overseas, giving it a $10.3 million global start. For contrast, "Jackass: Forever" won the weekend box office with a $23 million debut in 2022, going on to make $80.5 million worldwide. So, this is a pretty big step down. At the same time, expectations were always going to be lower for this one.

"Best and Last" is more of a greatest hits movie featuring some unearthed archival footage to go along with several new bits. Paramount, to its credit, marketed the movie honestly and didn't try to bait-and-switch more casual moviegoers. This was a swan song for hardcore fans, and it was budgeted accordingly. With a mere $10 million budget, it should still be a profitable venture for all involved, when all's said and done.

This film certainly isn't as big of a deal as 2002's "Jackass: The Movie," which made the leap to the big screen from MTV after the show became too controversial to keep on the air. The debut feature in the franchise opened to $22.7 million 24 years ago, which previously represented the property's low bar in terms of opening weekend numbers. If nothing else, the soft debut frame signifies that Knoxville and Co. are picking the right time to call it quits.