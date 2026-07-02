One Of John Wayne's Biggest Box Office Flops Was A Ridiculous Historical Adventure Movie

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Today, studios are kneecapping themselves with irresponsible budgets. But Hollywood has been overspending on projects long before the days of $300 million movies. Just look at "The Conqueror," an absolute disaster of a film that saw John Wayne play the Mongol leader Temujin, better known as Genghis Khan. Yes, the Duke played Genghis Khan in Dick Powell's 1956 historical epic, which remains one of his biggest blunders, despite being the 11th-highest-grossing film of that year. How could a movie that seemingly enjoyed a solid return at the box office be considered a disaster? Well, it goes well beyond the shoddiness of the film itself, mostly thanks to producer Howard Hughes, who spent so much money on this one feature that he never stood a chance of making it back.

As iconic a figure as Wayne remains, even he made the odd misstep. 1968's "The Green Berets" is one notorious example that prompted accusations of being "cruel and dishonest" from Roger Ebert. But "The Conqueror" remains Wayne's worst film and for good reason. It follows the 12th-century Mongol chief and his "blood brother," Jamuga (Pedro Armendáriz), as they abduct Bortai (Susan Hayward), the daughter of the Tartars' evil leader, Kumlek. This leads to a clash between Temujin's clan and the Tartar armies.

The film was directed and produced by Powell, but the real engine behind it was Hughes. That said, the business magnate didn't need to do much work to convince Wayne to star. The actor reportedly lobbied for the lead role, apparently entirely unaware of how horribly miscast he would actually be. Likewise, he was almost certainly unaware of just how much money studio RKO Radio Pictures and Hughes were about to sink into this historic catastrophe of a film.