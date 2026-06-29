A24's 2026 Supernatural Horror Movie Is Taking Over HBO Max

Most of the time, when we film nerds proclaim that a movie needs to be seen on the big screen, it's because of its magnificent imagery. But what about that other aspect of our cherished aural and visual medium — you know, the sound? One of the scariest horror flicks of 2026 so far, the A24-backed "Undertone," immediately felt like something you had to see in a theater due to its sound design alone when it premiered earlier this year. Now, though, people are either revisiting or catching up on writer/director Ian Tuason's spooky podcast picture for the first time at home on HBO Max, and I can personally confirm that it's still plenty chilling, even without the aid of a theatrical surround sound system.

"Undertone" dropped on HBO Max on June 26, 2026, and it quickly shot to the top of the streamer's most-watched charts in the U.S. just a couple of days later (per FlixPatrol). The film stars Nina Kiri (whom you may know for playing Alma on "The Handmaid's Tale") as Evangeline "Evy" Babic, a podcaster who is caring for her mother (Michèle Duquet) while the latter is on her deathbed. Tuason was actually inspired to make "Undertone" after caring for his real-life parents when they were diagnosed with terminal cancer (hence his heartfelt, written tribute to them at the end of the film's closing credits), and he even shot it in his childhood home in Canada. But as personally meaningful as the movie obviously is to its creator, it's also quite accomplished from a technical standpoint (as our own Chris Evangelista noted in his "Undertone" review for /Film).