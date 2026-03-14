One Of 2026's Scariest Movies Needs To Be Seen In Theaters – But Not For The Reason You Think

When you've been obsessively watching horror movies for your entire life, you eventually become desensitized to the mechanics of scares. Part of the fun then becomes the thrill of the hunt, chasing the adrenaline rush that can only come from one of the scariest movie scenes ever. And when you've found it, it's next to impossible not to evangelize it to anyone who is willing to listen. Even mainstream general audiences have gotten hip to the ways of the jump scare, which has forced filmmakers to get a little more creative in how they dish out the goods. A film like "Skinamarink" quickly forged a place as one of the scariest horror movies of 2023 by screwing with audiences' imaginations and tricking them into anticipating seeing things that weren't actually there. And now, writer/director Ian Tuason's "Undertone" has managed to crawl under audiences' skin through ridiculously effective sound design.

As /Film's Chris Evangelista noted in his "Undertone" review, "using impeccable sound design and making great use of negative space, Tuason's stripped-down film builds a continuous amount of dread as it creeps along." The movie centers on Evy (Nina Kiri), who's essentially the only human ever shown speaking. A podcaster who's taking care of her dying mother, Evy co-hosts a show with Justin (voiced by Adam DeMarco) about creepy content. The pair are then sent eerie recordings of a pregnant couple's paranormal encounters, and each new file unlocks increasing mayhem that parallels the unexplained weirdness happening in Evy's home.

Admittedly, the story of "Undertone" is paint-by-numbers enough that well-versed horror fans can easily predict every beat, but watching the film with the best sound possible renders that irrelevant. This is a movie that demands a Dolby theater, because under the best circumstances, "Undertone" is a haunting experience that shouldn't be missed.