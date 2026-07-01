X-Men '97 Casts Two Star Trek: The Next Generation Actors In Important Marvel Roles

Spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2 Episode 3 follow.

There's a big link between "Star Trek" and "X-Men," and his name is Sir Patrick Stewart. American geeks first met Stewart when he played Captain Jean-Luc Picard on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." As a bald man playing an authority figure, he became every Marvel fan's dream pick to play Professor X in a potential "X-Men" movie. In 2000, that dream was realized. Stewart wasn't sure about playing Professor X at first, but he's stuck with the character through two decades; his next return as Charles Xavier is in 2026's "Avengers: Doomsday."

Animated series "X-Men '97" is upping the ante and has brought in a few of Stewart's old "Star Trek" costars. Mother Askani, psychic leader of the anti-Apocalypse rebellion in the year 3960 AD, is voiced by Gates McFadden, aka Dr. Beverly Crusher. "X-Men '97" Season 2 Episode 3 "Rise of Apocalypse Part I" brings in two "Star Trek" stars, who each have pivotal roles to play in creating the X-Men's most fearsome villain.

"Rise of Apocalypse" picks up from the Season 1 finale; Professor X, Magneto, Rogue, Beast, and Nightcrawler are stranded in ancient Egypt and have met the mutant En Sabah Nur, the future Apocalypse. This past is ruled by Pharaoh Rama-Tut, voiced by John de Lancie, famous to Trekkies as omnipotent trickster Q. En Sabah Nur leads a tribe called the Sandstormers against Rama-Tut's rule, and fighting alongside him is his adopted father Baal. Baal's voice belongs to Michael Dorn, aka Lt. Worf, the first Klingon in Starfleet (and the character who helped define Klingon culture).

There have been literal "X-Men" and "Star Trek" crossover comics before, and these castings intermingle the two sci-fi franchises more and more.