Kenneth Mitchell's Star Trek Roles Explained

Actor Kenneth Mitchell was probably best known for playing the role of Eric Green in the 2006 TV series "Jericho," appearing in 26 episodes. But Mitchell was a prolific TV actor, having appeared as a semi-regular on shows like the Showtime series "Leap Years" and the Canadian sci-fi show "Odyssey 5." He also played the role of Sam Lucas on 15 episodes of "The Ghost Whisperer," and was a regular presence on "Switched at Birth," "The Astronaut's Wives Club," and the TV version of "Frequency." In movies, he played Joseph Danvers in the Marvel movie "Captain Marvel," and he was in early 2000s hits like "The Recruit" and "Miracle."

The bulk of Mitchell's career, however, was securing one-off guest spots on single episodes of the day's hottest TV shows. He was in "Lie to Me," "Hawaii Five-0," "Criminal Minds," "Castle," "Grimm," "Bones," "NCIS," and a heaping fistful more. The TV industry could not exist without hard-working, prolific character actors like Kenneth Mitchell, as they form the backbone of the industry. Most significant for this article, Michell played four different roles on "Star Trek: Discovery," three of them Klingons, as well as four voice roles on "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

According to his obituary, Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS in 2018. Although requiring the use of a wheelchair after 2019, Mitchell still appeared, without alien makeup, in later "Discovery" episodes as a human character who also used a wheelchair. In a 2020 interview with People Magazine, Mitchell revealed his diagnosis. His final acting credit was for three episodes of "The Old Man" in 2022. Mitchell passed away in 2024 at the age of 49.