Chris Evans Starred In An Unreleased Remake Of A Jack Nicholson Fantasy Movie

In 2002, Chris Evans was an up-and-coming young actor who'd made a vivid impression on Millennial viewers by spoofing Ali Larter's whipped-cream bikini from "Varsity Blues" in "Not Another Teen Movie." His Jake Wyler was a silly parody of a jock, which maybe wasn't ideal as a breakthrough performance (in that it could lead to typecasting), but he was already in demand as a TV actor. He'd appeared on the short-lived Fox sitcom "Opposite Sex" with burgeoning stars like Milo Ventimiglia and Allison Mack, in addition to landing guest roles on "The Fugitive" and "Boston Public." Like every other promising young actor, he just needed to find the role.

When you're in this acting limbo like this, waiting for the part that may never materialize, you might find yourself ending up in a television pilot that fails to get picked up. This happened to Evans in 2002 when he appeared as a high school student named Adam in a TV rendition of "The Witches of Eastwick." Based on the dark fantasy novel by John Updike, the material had already proved a big screen success via George Miller's star-studded 1987 film adaptation. When you've got a devilish Jack Nicholson being conjured up by three frustrated single women played by Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Susan Sarandon, you're going to draw a crowd. But when you slot Jason O'Mara, Marcia Cross, Kelly Rutherford, and Lori Loughlin into those same roles, you've got some sellin' to do.

"Eastwick," as the TV pilot was dubbed, was set up at Fox, and, alas, the network wasn't buying it. 24 years later, just about all evidence of its existence has been buried.