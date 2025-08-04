How Fantastic Four's Ioan Gruffudd Felt About Chris Evans' Deadpool And Wolverine Cameo

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" finally gives Marvel's first family their due on the big screen. It even pays tribute to what's come before in the process, with the four main actors from 1994's mythical "Fantastic Four" film (which was never officially released) making cameos in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film. At this point, though, the cast of the 2000s era "Fantastic Four" movies have largely avoided any multiversal nonsense, save for Chris Evans appearing as Johnny Storm in 2024's "Deadpool & Wolverine." Although, to be fair, that was more poking fun at the fact that everyone was expecting Captain America and got Human Torch instead.

Former Mister Fantastic actor Ioan Gruffudd caught up with Vulture to reflect on his time in the superhero world, and he had nothing but positive feelings upon seeing Evans, his former co-star, suit up as Johnny once more. As Gruffudd put it:

"It was a true delight to see Chris reprising Johnny, and that's such an iconic sequence in that film. I was laughing out loud and just overjoyed by it, and it's a beautiful homage to what Chris did as Johnny. Yes, he is beloved as Captain America, but he's also beloved as Johnny Storm."

Gruffudd has acted steadily since his ultra-stretchy days as Reed Richards, having even made his own 2024 blockbuster appearance with a part in "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." He's definitely had a lower profile compared to someone like Evans, but there's little doubt that if he returned as Mister Fantastic, even for just a cameo, fans would be ecstatic.