How Fantastic Four's Ioan Gruffudd Felt About Chris Evans' Deadpool And Wolverine Cameo
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" finally gives Marvel's first family their due on the big screen. It even pays tribute to what's come before in the process, with the four main actors from 1994's mythical "Fantastic Four" film (which was never officially released) making cameos in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film. At this point, though, the cast of the 2000s era "Fantastic Four" movies have largely avoided any multiversal nonsense, save for Chris Evans appearing as Johnny Storm in 2024's "Deadpool & Wolverine." Although, to be fair, that was more poking fun at the fact that everyone was expecting Captain America and got Human Torch instead.
Former Mister Fantastic actor Ioan Gruffudd caught up with Vulture to reflect on his time in the superhero world, and he had nothing but positive feelings upon seeing Evans, his former co-star, suit up as Johnny once more. As Gruffudd put it:
"It was a true delight to see Chris reprising Johnny, and that's such an iconic sequence in that film. I was laughing out loud and just overjoyed by it, and it's a beautiful homage to what Chris did as Johnny. Yes, he is beloved as Captain America, but he's also beloved as Johnny Storm."
Gruffudd has acted steadily since his ultra-stretchy days as Reed Richards, having even made his own 2024 blockbuster appearance with a part in "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." He's definitely had a lower profile compared to someone like Evans, but there's little doubt that if he returned as Mister Fantastic, even for just a cameo, fans would be ecstatic.
Ioan Gruffudd hasn't been asked to reprise Mister Fantastic
Chris Evans appeared as Johnny Storm in 2007's "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" before re-entering the genre just a few years later in 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger." Naturally, "Captain America" was set in the burgeoning MCU whereas "Fantastic Four" existed in a separate continuity. Still, some moviegoers may have been thrown off to see the same guy play two different superheroes, though it made sense to Ioan Gruffudd. As the actor put it:
"He's absolutely perfect for the role — and he played it perfectly. Physically, Chris worked as Captain America, and he just represents that part, and when you went to see the movie, you go, 'Yep, there's the reason why he was cast.'"
Evans has gone on the record saying he won't appear in the forthcoming "Avengers: Doomsday," which we totally believe. Be that as it may, his denial isn't stopping fan theories from running rampant, like one suggesting he'll play an evil version of Cap and work alongside Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Maybe "Doomsday" will even give fans an evil Avengers line-up for the MCU's newer heroes to contend against. But while Evans will probably show up in "Doomsday" in some capacity, Gruffudd may not have the same chance.
He concluded his Vulture chat by saying Marvel Studios doesn't seem interested in bringing him back, stating, "I haven't been approached to reprise Mister Fantastic. But you never know." Hey, even if Gruffudd's not in "Doomsday," there's a strong possibility we could get a Council of Reeds in a future "Fantastic Four" film, seeing as the team will deal with the multiverse coming up here. That would also be the perfect place to grant Gruffudd one last hoorah as Mister Fantastic.
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is currently playing in theaters.