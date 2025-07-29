Fantastic Four: First Steps Features Four Cameos Only Hardcore Marvel Fans Noticed

This article contains discussions of "Fantastic Four: First Steps."

Matt Shakman's new film "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" marks the fifth time that the title characters have been brought to the big screen in live action. The previous iteration in 2015, directed by Josh Trank, was widely disliked by both critics and audiences, as its tone was unnecessarily dour, and its storytelling was borderline incompetent. Its drastic alterations from the original "Fantastic Four" lore aren't as grievous a sin as its general lack of quality. Before that, Tim Story directed a pair of "Fantastic Four" movies in 2005 and 2007, and those were disarmingly corny, but also a little drab; there wasn't a lot of superhero fantasy action that the FF's fans longed for.

The first version of the Fantastic Four that made its way to film was never officially released to the public. Back in 1994, director Oley Sassone and executive producer Roger Corman had the film rights to the characters, and quickly banged out a very, very cheap film, called simply "The Fantastic Four," merely to legally retain them. The film starred Alex Hyde-White as Reed Richards, Rebecca Staab as Sue Storm, Michael Bailey Smith as the Thing, and Jay Underwood as Johnny Storm.

Fans of Marvel Comics knew about the film, as there had been a few scant press releases, but for many years, no one was able to see it. New Concorde, Corman's company, never actually gave the film a release date, and it stayed on the shelves. Thanks to resourceful bootleggers, however, the film began to proliferate nonetheless. Marvel fans were too curious to let the film stay hidden, and illegal cassettes started making the rounds. After numerous decades, "The Fantastic Four" has been widely seen by millions and may be considered an official part of FF history.

As such, the makers of "First Steps" decided to pay homage to Sassone's unreleased film by including its cast. If you look closely, Hyde-White, Staab, Smith, and Underwood all have cameos.