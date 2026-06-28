Dutton Ranch's Joaquin Actor Once Appeared In An Action Thriller With A Landman Star
Before they made their Taylor Sheridan-verse debuts, Juan Pablo Raba and Andy Garcia appeared together alongside Frank Grillo in the 2024 action thriller "Long Gone Heroes." In the film, Raba (who's currently starring as Joaquin Reyes in "Dutton Ranch") plays a mercenary who joins a team on a mission to rescue a hostage from Garcia's drug lord. Yes, just like on "Landman," Garcia plays the head of a drug empire. But his "Long Gone Heroes" character might be even more ruthless than Danny "Gallino" Morrell.
Sheridan's television shows continue to enjoy massive ratings, even as the prolific TV impresario steps away to allow others control of his empire. Audiences love the "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals", which, despite being overseen by showrunner Spencer Hudnut instead of Sheridan, became the most-watched new series of the season on CBS. Now, its fellow spin-off "Dutton Ranch," shepherded by showrunner Chad Feehan, has been renewed for a second season following a similarly successful debut on Paramount+. Then, there's "Landman," which Sheridan actually did write himself, and which became one of the biggest shows of the 2024-25 season.
Whether he's involved or not, then, Sheridan's series just don't miss. As such, Garcia and Raba are surely incredibly grateful to be part of their respective shows. What's more, with "Dutton Ranch" hinting at a potential "Landman" crossover, there's a small chance we may see the two actors come face to face. It wouldn't be the first time, though.
Long Gone Heroes is a surprisingly solid actioner
"Long Gone Heroes" is directed by John Swab, who's no stranger to the genre, having directed Frank Grillo in several similar independent projects. Their 2024 collaboration sees Grillo play Gunner, a special forces soldier who has endured every horror of war imaginable. He's estranged from his sister-in-law, U.S. senator Olivia Peterson (Melissa Leo), but when her daughter, Julia Peterson (Eden Brolin), is kidnapped by Venezuelan drug lord Roman (Andy Garcia), Gunner is forced back into action.
He assembles a team of equally invincible badasses to accompany him on an extraction mission to Venezuela. There, he and the crew meet up with their contact, Guapo (Juan Pablo Raba), himself a former Special Ops soldier turned mercenary who's given an extremely cool yet morbid introduction that recalls a Jon Bernthal scene from "The Accountant 2." Once the crew manage to break Julia out, though, the real challenge begins: trying to escape the country with a target on their backs.
Essentially, "Long Gone Heroes" is an excuse for firefights and explosions in Venezuela, and it's the kind of movie your dad would be instantly drawn to were he to see it pop up in the "recently added" category on his streamer of choice. But as these by-the-numbers action thrillers go, "Long Gone Heroes" is actually pretty good, and it even has a few flourishes that push it beyond other films of its kind — the aforementioned Guapo intro being one example. As such, "Long Gone Heroes" is as fun a weekend watch as you can find on streaming, and it might just surprise you with how well-made it actually is. Plus, if you're a fan of the Taylor Sheridan-verse, there's a connection that goes beyond just Raba and Garcia.
Long Gone Heroes is one big Sheridan-verse crossover
In "Landman," Andy Garcia plays a surprisingly congenial Cartel boss who, by the end of Season 2, agrees to bankroll Tommy Norris' (Billy Bob Thornton) new oil company venture. Still, he maintains an air of real menace, especially when he threatens Thornton's oil man in the Season 2 finale by saying that if he tries to mess with him, "The thing you love the most? That's the first thing I'll take." In "Long Gone Heroes," on the other hand, Garcia's drug lord makes no attempt to appear affable. He's downright evil, even as Garcia's usual charisma shines through.
Juan Pablo Raba, on the other hand, plays a completely different role to his lawyer/fixer Joaquin Reyes on "Dutton Ranch." Those unfamiliar with his work outside of the "Yellowstone" spin-off — such as "The Marksman" (Raba's 2021 action thriller with Liam Neeson) — will no doubt get a kick out of seeing him play a badass in "Long Gone Heroes," especially since Joaquin isn't exactly the toughest member of the Jackson clan in "Dutton Ranch."
But there's another "Yellowstone"-verse alum in "Long Gone Heroes:" Eden Brolin. The actor played rodeo barrel racer Mia on "Yellowstone" Seasons 3 and 4, during which time she began a relationship with Jefferson White's Jimmy Hurdstram and moved to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch to work. It ended in predictably melodramatic fashion, however, when Jimmy moved on to the 6666 Ranch and found a new love.
In "Long Gone Heroes," then, we have a pseudo crossover between three Sheridan shows. But as the New York Times' Robert Daniels wrote in his short review, there's also a "tactical and efficient" film here which "often feels like a throwback to 'Commando.'" Those intrigued can watch the movie for free on Tubi