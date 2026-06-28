Dutton Ranch's Joaquin Actor Once Appeared In An Action Thriller With A Landman Star

Before they made their Taylor Sheridan-verse debuts, Juan Pablo Raba and Andy Garcia appeared together alongside Frank Grillo in the 2024 action thriller "Long Gone Heroes." In the film, Raba (who's currently starring as Joaquin Reyes in "Dutton Ranch") plays a mercenary who joins a team on a mission to rescue a hostage from Garcia's drug lord. Yes, just like on "Landman," Garcia plays the head of a drug empire. But his "Long Gone Heroes" character might be even more ruthless than Danny "Gallino" Morrell.

Sheridan's television shows continue to enjoy massive ratings, even as the prolific TV impresario steps away to allow others control of his empire. Audiences love the "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals", which, despite being overseen by showrunner Spencer Hudnut instead of Sheridan, became the most-watched new series of the season on CBS. Now, its fellow spin-off "Dutton Ranch," shepherded by showrunner Chad Feehan, has been renewed for a second season following a similarly successful debut on Paramount+. Then, there's "Landman," which Sheridan actually did write himself, and which became one of the biggest shows of the 2024-25 season.

Whether he's involved or not, then, Sheridan's series just don't miss. As such, Garcia and Raba are surely incredibly grateful to be part of their respective shows. What's more, with "Dutton Ranch" hinting at a potential "Landman" crossover, there's a small chance we may see the two actors come face to face. It wouldn't be the first time, though.