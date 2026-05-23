Before Dutton Ranch, Joaquin Actor Juan Pablo Raba Starred In This Liam Neeson Action Movie

As "Dutton Ranch" kicks off, Juan Pablo Raba's Joaquin Reyes looks to be on a collision course with Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler. When he does run afoul of this neo-Western power couple, it won't be the first time Raba has faced off against ranchers. Back in 2021, he took on Liam Neeson's retired, ranch-dwelling Marine Corp Scout Sniper Jim Hanson in "The Marksman," one of the lesser known entries in the hallowed "Old Man Liam Neeson" action movie canon.

"Dutton Ranch" is the show "Yellowstone" fans have been waiting for. A true sequel series to Taylor Sheridan's wildly popular neo-Western, the series sees Beth and Rip relocate to Texas to start their own ranch. But trouble is never far away from the Duttons, and the Lone Star State presents several new challenges for the couple, most notably in the form of the 10 Petal Ranch. This rival cattle ranching operation is run by Annette Benning's Beulah Jackson, who's able to maintain her iron grip on the business thanks in part to Raba's Joaquin Reyes, her adopted son who essentially acts as the 10 Petal fixer.

This is far from the Colombian actor's first time playing a bad guy who menaces the plains of the Southern United States. In "The Marksman," he played a twisted enforcer for a Mexican cartel, and while that character was an even more violent and imposing figure than Joaquin, he didn't reckon with the likes of Liam Neeson, who even Rip Wheeler himself would surely struggle to overcome.