Audiences Protested This '60s Western Series Before The First Episode Aired

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In the 1960s, Western series dominated the airwaves. Classic TV Westerns of the era included "Bonanza," "Gunsmoke," "Maverick," "The Virginian," and many, many more. Among those venerable titles, however, there were multiple short-lived attempts to capitalize on the popularity of the genre. Many of these became underrated Western shows that are still worth a watch today. Many didn't. Take "Custer" (originally titled "The Legend of Custer"), a Western series that aired on ABC from September to December 1967. Although the mid-20th Century wasn't exactly a progressive cultural utopia, a TV show celebrating the legacy of George Armstrong Custer was a little too much to take. Doubly so for the Tribal Indians Land Rights Association, who protested against the show before it even began its meager three-month run.

"Custer" starred Wayne Maunder as Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer. The series followed the cavalry officer in his post-Civil War years, specifically the period between 1868 and 1875 when he was dispatched as part of the Frontier Wars to take on the Indigenous people of the Great Plains. Not exactly the most honorable section of the man's life, then.

Predictably, not everyone was thrilled at the prospect of a show that, as author Brian W. Dippie put it in "Custer's Last Stand: The Anatomy of an American Myth," portrayed Custer as "a hero with minor blemishes resulting from an excess of zeal." That was evident from the opening credits sequence, which featured a voiceover proudly announcing the eponymous general to triumphant fanfare: "He'd been reduced in rank and sent West to be forgotten. But he was not the kind of man who let the world forget. His name: George Armstrong Custer." Well, not for long it wasn't.