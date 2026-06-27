This Forgotten '70s Sci-Fi Movie Explored The Public's Growing Skepticism Toward NASA

The premise of Peter Hyams' 1977 sci-fi thriller film "Capricorn One" is pretty wild. It's about the titular spacecraft, manned by Charles Brubaker (James Brolin), Peter Willis (Sam Waterston), and John Walker (O.J. Simpson), that is gearing up to take the first manned mission to Mars. They are on the shuttle, all ready to go, when they are suddenly ordered off the craft and driven away at top speed. The shuttle launches without them. What is happening?

One of the heads of NASA (Hal Holbrook) informs them that the shuttle had a faulty life-support system, and the mission had to be aborted. Rather than face the embarrassment of a failed mission, though, NASA informs the three astronauts that they will be faking the Mars mission from a private film studio miles out in the desert. NASA has already built a set and brought over prop planetary landers to capture on film. If the astronauts refuse to take part in the cover-up, NASA will send assassins after their families.

The NASA goons keep the astronauts hostage while they film footage and send it to the local TV stations, making it look like a live transmission. When a nosy reporter begins snooping around, he is seemingly killed. The reporter's boss, played by Elliott Gould, continues snooping, only to find that his life is under threat.

Back in 1977, a Los Angeles Times article (via AFI) quoted Hyams on the making of the movie, and he noted that "Capricorn One" was perfectly timed. In 1977, there were many popular conspiracy theories declaring that NASA was faking its space missions, so "Capricorn One" merely dramatized them.