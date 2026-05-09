50 Years Later, Robert Redford's Intense Thriller Is Worth Revisiting On HBO Max

Director Alan J. Pakula's 1976 thriller "All the President's Men" was immediate and timely upon its release. It stars Robert Redford as Bob Woodward and Dustin Hoffman as Carl Bernstein, the two now-famous Washington Post reporters who blew the lid off the Watergate scandal back in 1972. This was the incident where people linked to Richard Nixon's presidential re-election campaign were caught breaking into the Watergate Hotel to steal files belonging to the Democratic National Convention and plant listening devices to illegally spy on their political rivals. Many cite the Watergate scandal as the main thing that brought down the Nixon administration, with Nixon himself resigning from office after being re-elected.

This was considered one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history, at least at the time, and the word "Watergate" — or, more accurately, the suffix "-gate" — has since become shorthand for scandal. "All the President's Men" is presented as a matter-of-fact investigative procedural, delving into the machinations of the scandal, as well as how Woodward and Bernstein were able to uncover as much as they did. They were told to "follow the money," which is wise advice in any investigation; someone gets rich from every scandal. It certainly helped that they had a secret informant who called himself Deep Throat, after the noted adult feature that was playing in theaters at the time.

Of course, 50 years later, during the scandal-pocked, fascism-flavored Donald Trump administration, "All the President's Men" feels less like a searing indictment of corruption in American politics and more like competency porn. It's arguably the best conspiracy thriller film that was made in the '70s, and it's currently streaming on HBO Max. One might wonder if people are watching the movie now to see a time when politicians suffered consequences for malfeasance.