Dutton Ranch's Joaquin Actor Played An Inhuman In This Marvel TV Show

"Dutton Ranch" is a great showcase for Juan Pablo Raba, who plays Joaquin Reyes. Prior to portraying the 10 Petal Ranch fixer, Raba gained widespread notoriety for playing Gustavo Gaviria, cousin to Wagner Moura's Pablo Escobar on Netflix's "Narcos." Now, Taylor Sheridan's sprawling "Yellowstone" universe is helping shine more light on the Colombian actor, who at the same time he debuted on "Narcos," also appeared as José "Joey" Gutierrez in the third season of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

One of the things that allows "Dutton Ranch" to succeed where fellow "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals" failed are the characters. Whereas Luke Grimes' CBS procedural is populated by mostly two-dimensional caricatures animated by Chat GPT-esque dialogue, "Dutton Ranch" has a wealth of consistently compelling figures roaming its southern Texas landscape. Raba's Joaquin is just one example. Essentially the show's version of Jamie Dutton from "Yellowstone," Joaquin is a lawyer and fixer for the 10 Petal Ranch, a longstanding Rio Paloma institution that initially acts as a rival to Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton's (Kelly Reilly) own ranch.

There's not much need for Joaquin to be a particularly layered character. The show is full of interesting individuals who could quite easily carry the episodes without any more help. But Joaquin is just as intriguing as anyone else on the show, especially since he's clearly linked to a man many believe to be the secret villain of "Dutton Ranch." Long before he made the "Yellowstone" spin-off even more watchable than it already is, however, Raba was busy establishing himself stateside after decades of work in Latin American projects. He did so with "Narcos," but a month after that Netflix series debuted on the streamer, Raba debuted as an Inhuman in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."