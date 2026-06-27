The Pitt's Shabana Azeez Appeared In This Animated Movie With A Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Australian actress Shabana Azeez might be best known to American audiences for playing the character Victoria Javadi on the medical drama "The Pitt," but she's been acting professionally on screen since 2018, when she appeared in the TV movie "F Off, We're Full." Azeez appeared in multiple Australian TV shows into the 2020s, including "Why Are You Like This?" and "Metro Sexual." In addition to "The Pitt," she has other Aussie TV shows lined up in 2026, including "The Airport Chaplain" and an appearance on the panel series "Guy Montgomery's Guy Mont-Spelling Bee."

In 2025, though, Azeez appeared in one of the year's best films, playing the lead role of Saira in the delightfully crass animated film "Lesbian Space Princess." Directed by Emma Hough Hobbs and Leel Varghese, "Lesbian Space Princess" was animated in a bold, broad, colorful style, employing shining blue outlines in place of animation's usual black. The characters are square-headed and kid-friendly, even if the film's subject matter is decidedly NC-17-rated (in a John Waters kind of way). It's one of the funniest, boldest, gayest movies of its year, and it was an utter delight.

The title is no metaphor. Saira is a literal lesbian space princess, the daughter of her planet's lesbian queens. Her planet's name is Clitopolis, which is located in an area of the galaxy known as Gay Space. Life is safe for lesbians in Gay Space, and they rarely venture outside of it. Saira is nursing a broken heart after being dumped by her ultra-cool girlfriend Kiki (Bernie Van Tiel), who is way too cool for the gentle, wimpy Saira.

Of course, Saira has to go on a quest to rescue Kiki after she is kidnapped by a species known as the Straight White Maliens. Yeah, this flick is a hoot.