The Legendary John Waters Is Returning To Directing For Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance

It's a blessed day for sickos everywhere. That's because not only will John Waters' recent novel "Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance" be getting a film adaptation, but it is being helmed by the absolute best person for the job: Waters himself. Deadline exclusively reported the news, with the film being produced by Village Roadshow Entertainment.

"'Liarmouth' is the craziest thing I've written in a while so maybe it's fitting that my novel was shocking enough to jumpstart the engine of my film career," wrote Waters in a statement provided by Deadline. "Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the world."

While the 76-year-old director is a legendary name in the industry thanks to his subversive and often controversial films, it's been a while since we've seen his name on the big screen. His last directing effort was 2004's "A Dirty Shame," with him telling The Guardian that its financial failure at the box office was the reason he stopped directing altogether. Thank goodness he's gotten his mojo back because his directing prowess has been sorely missed.