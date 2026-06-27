Gilligan's Island's Alan Hale Jr. Appeared In This Forgotten '70s Disney Crime Comedy

For a couple of decades, roughly between 1959 and 1983, Walt Disney Productions was a reliable producer of family-friendly entertainment. They made zany comedies like "The Shaggy Dog," "The Absent-Minded Professor," and "The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes." These weren't classics, but they generally appealed to all family members and were refreshingly wholesome at a time when filmmakers were reflecting an increasingly violent era. This might sound like coddling, but sometimes parents just want to whisk their kids away from the world's troubles for two hours.

Given the modest ambitions of these movies, they didn't attract the biggest stars in the industry. You might occasionally get, say, Elliott Gould in "The Last Flight of Noah's Ark," but more often the lead would be someone on par with Edward Herrmann in "The North Avenue Irregulars." Herrmann was a tremendously talented actor, but the Disney brand was the main selling point.

Unless you're a moviegoer of a certain age, this is probably the first time you're hearing of "The North Avenue Irregulars." Directed by Bruce Bilson, the film centers on the new minister (Herrmann) of the North Avenue Presbyterian Church, and his efforts to combat local organized crime with the help of his congregation. It's pedestrian stuff that's enlivened by a colorful supporting cast that includes Cloris Leachman, Barbara Harris, Patsy Kelly, and, in a very small role, Alan Hale, Jr. The Skipper may appear briefly, but he does play a pivotal part in the plot.