Why Jamie Foxx And Robert Downey Jr.'s Movie All-Star Weekend Still Hasn't Come Out

"All-Star Weekend" hasn't seen the light of day because it contains several controversial elements. Jamie Foxx playing a white cop and Robert Downey Jr. playing a Mexican man is a minefield of political incorrectness to navigate. Yes, RDJ played a white man who was playing a Black man in a movie in "Tropic Thunder," which Ben Stiller makes no apologies for, but that would admittedly be a tough sell today. This, despite the fact that Downey was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his work.

Foxx and RDJ did have a prior working relationship, having starred in "Due Date," which Downey once called the "second greatest movie" he's ever made. Downey does like going out on limbs for his roles. But he's now an Oscar-winning actor with a lot to protect. The same goes for many people in this movie, including Gerard Butler, Benicio Del Toro, and DJ Khaled. It's probably not worth it for them to go out on a limb to help get the movie released.

There's also the matter of Jeremy Piven, who is one of the lead cast members. Piven was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in 2017 and 2018, per BuzzFeed. That's also something that is difficult to reconcile for anyone who would theoretically be interested in distributing "All-Star Weekend."

"It's been tough, with the lay of the land when it comes to comedy, man," Foxx said in an interview with CinemaBlend about the movie's postponed release in 2022. "We're trying to break open those sensitive corners where people go back to laughing again. And that's why I think, even in this film, which is great, is [that] the one thing we kept hearing in the screenings was how much people were laughing."