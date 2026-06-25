Doctor Who's Peter Capaldi Gives One Of The Best Fantasy Books Ever The Perfect Audiobook

When I finished watching "The Sheep Detectives," low-key one of the best movies of 2026 (comedy or otherwise), I thought about another story about animals. More specifically, I thought about another story where animals are treated as animals and not as anthropomorphic jokes, i.e. humans wearing different skin for the sake of a plot. Richard Adams' "Watership Down" is the gold standard "talking animals" story because the rabbits at the center of the novel have animal needs, animal wants, and animal instincts. Any major crossover with humanity exists to prove a larger point about, well, life.

Naturally, this led me to revisit "Watership Down" for the first time in over 20 years. And because I'm a Busy Adult Man With Responsibilities, I decided to opt for the audiobook.

That turned out to be the right choice. Because the "Watership Down" audiobook is narrated by Peter Capaldi, the brilliant Scottish actor with the kind of range that allows him to play loathsome sociopaths and kindly father figures without telling a single lie. Of course, Capaldi is best known these days as a science fiction legend. Indeed, his three-year run as the lead in "Doctor Who" is now rightfully being rightfully reassessed as the strongest in the show's 60-plus year history. (Fight me.) At the very least, it features one of the greatest "Doctor Who" episodes ever in "Heaven Sent."

Capaldi's narration, his voice, brings the book to life to such a degree that I find myself lost in the words. The narration also doubles down on an understated element of "Watership Down" that feels more obvious than ever when the story is being told to you: It's one of the greatest fantasy novels ever written.

Yes, "Watership Down" is set in our world, a place where rabbit live in burrows near human farms and roads. But the beauty of the novel is that a mundane patch of land and forest might as well be Middle-earth to a group of bunnies.