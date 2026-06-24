Netflix's Long-Awaited One Piece Remake Trailer Is Going To Leave Fans Disappointed
"One Piece" is having a moment. The legendary, long-running saga is now tied for the best-selling comic of all time, the "One Piece" manga itself is going through some of the best moments of its entire run, and the "One Piece" anime has changed its format and improved its pacing and visuals. Even Netflix's live-action "One Piece" TV series has surpassed all expectations and proven to be a phenomenal show that's both a treat for longtime fans as well as an ideal entry point for newcomers.
Now, we're getting Netflix's "The One Piece," an animated series remake that was announced back in December 2023 by Wit Studio ("Attack on Titan," "Ranking of Kings"). The project comes with huge expectations, as fans have long complained about the animation style and storytelling of the original "One Piece" anime in its early days. A fresh animated adaptation that doesn't have to produce a new episode every week, coupled with its bigger budget, could be a great way to bring in more fans.
Alas, we've finally gotten a trailer for "The One Piece," and I'm incredibly sad to say that the show looks pretty disappointing so far. The problem is its visuals. While the series is designed to make it feel like you're reading the "One Piece" comic as you watch it, in action, it's a flat 3D monstrosity full of uncanny, awkward movements (much like the widely maligned "Way of the Househusband" Netflix anime adaptation). Even Toei's "One Piece" anime has better computer animation, and it definitely didn't have three years to produce a single season of television.
The One Piece remake is taking a weird approach
The first proper teaser for "The One Piece" just reaffirms concerns that have been slowly building with every new piece of information we've gotten about this remake. Earlier this year, when Netflix confirmed the show would premiere in February 2027, it also revealed that the first season will be just seven episodes long.
More so, Season 1 will only cover the first 50 chapters of the "One Piece" manga (via Tudum). This, in turn, means the season will end around the time that series protagonist Luffy first meets his eventual fellow Star Hat pirate Sanji. That also means the show's five core characters won't be together by the time Season 1 is done — something that even the live-action "One Piece" adaptation managed to cover in its first season.
What makes this disappointing is that it suggests "The One Piece" isn't going to be the full adaptation that fans want. If a single season is only going to cover 50 chapters of the "One Piece" manga (which currently has 1,185 chapters in total), then it's probably going to have a hard time covering the entire story before the Sun collapses and swallows the Earth. Instead, "The One Piece" recalls "Dragon Ball Z Kai," a recut and remastered version of "Dragon Ball Z" that was released for its 20th anniversary. That show similarly promised to be an updated and modern revamp of a beloved anime title, yet it wound up being closer to a re-edit than anything.
For now, then, it remains to be seen if "The One Piece" can capture the magic of its source material. If not, then at least we can still introduce newcomers to this franchise via the live-action "One Piece" (however long it lasts).