Netflix's Long-Awaited One Piece Remake Trailer Is Going To Leave Fans Disappointed

"One Piece" is having a moment. The legendary, long-running saga is now tied for the best-selling comic of all time, the "One Piece" manga itself is going through some of the best moments of its entire run, and the "One Piece" anime has changed its format and improved its pacing and visuals. Even Netflix's live-action "One Piece" TV series has surpassed all expectations and proven to be a phenomenal show that's both a treat for longtime fans as well as an ideal entry point for newcomers.

Now, we're getting Netflix's "The One Piece," an animated series remake that was announced back in December 2023 by Wit Studio ("Attack on Titan," "Ranking of Kings"). The project comes with huge expectations, as fans have long complained about the animation style and storytelling of the original "One Piece" anime in its early days. A fresh animated adaptation that doesn't have to produce a new episode every week, coupled with its bigger budget, could be a great way to bring in more fans.

Alas, we've finally gotten a trailer for "The One Piece," and I'm incredibly sad to say that the show looks pretty disappointing so far. The problem is its visuals. While the series is designed to make it feel like you're reading the "One Piece" comic as you watch it, in action, it's a flat 3D monstrosity full of uncanny, awkward movements (much like the widely maligned "Way of the Househusband" Netflix anime adaptation). Even Toei's "One Piece" anime has better computer animation, and it definitely didn't have three years to produce a single season of television.