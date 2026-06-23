A Hobbit Star's 2024 Crime Thriller Is Quickly Taking Over Netflix's Top Charts

In 2024, Welsh actor Luke Evans starred alongside Rory Culkin in an action thriller that, in the pre-streaming age, would have gone directly to DVD. But in our current era, "5lbs of Pressure" — named for the amount of force needed to fire a standard handgun — has found an audience on Netflix after a very limited theatrical run. The film's streaming success is almost certainly due to the fact we can't help but be tempted by anything new that hits the "recently added" category. But many viewers surely also recall a time when Evans helped bring a J. R. R. Tolkien classic to life on the big screen.

In the early 2010s, Evans was best known for his role in Ridley Scott's "Robin Hood" (a historical action flop that deserves a second chance) and for playing Apollo in Louis Leterrier's "Clash of the Titans" remake. Then, when Peter Jackson cast him as Bard the Bowman in his three-film adaptation of Tolkien's 1937 novel "The Hobbit," he became part of one of the most beloved cinematic franchises of the modern age. Evans played the Smaug slayer in 2013's "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" and 2014's "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies." His star was clearly on the rise.

In more recent years, Evans has branched out, releasing an album in 2019 while taking a role in Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers" and starring in the 2026 Broadway production of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." He even appeared alongside "Yellowstone" star Kelly Reilly in the 2018 abduction thriller "10x10," which hit Netflix in 2026. Now, Evans is back to dominate the Netflix charts with his otherwise overlooked thriller "5lbs of Pressure," and it appears as though the film might just take the top spot on the streamer's current most-watched movies chart.