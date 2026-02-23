Yellowstone Star Kelly Reilly's Underseen 2018 Abduction Thriller Is Streaming On Netflix
2018's "10x10" featured "Yellowstone" star Kelly Reilly as a woman who's abducted and thrown into a subterranean concrete room. Her fight to survive recalls Reilly's performance as Beth Dutton in "Yellowstone," and if you stick around to the end of the film, you might find even more parallels between the two.
As Beth Dutton, Reilly endured a heck of a lot on "Yellowstone." Those five seasons were like a mental and physical endurance test for the character, who proved time and again just how hardy she was. In fact, she was a little more than that. Beth Dutton is the reason why "Yellowstone" didn't get made at HBO, which is to say she was a little too abrasive for the network. Indeed, Beth is a cunning and often cruel character who ultimately offed her own brother in the final season. But she was also on the receiving end of her fair share of violence, like in season 2, episode 7, "Resurrection Day," when Beth is attacked in her own office and mercilessly beaten by masked gunmen.
This was far from the first time Reilly had to endure that sort of horrendous on screen violence. Back in 2018, she starred alongside Luke Evans in "10x10," a film that contains plenty of what Glenn Kenny of RogerEbert.com described as "Ms. Reilly's character getting the stuffing knocked out of her." In "Yellowstone," Beth always managed to gain the upper hand. Can the same be said for her "10x10" character? Well, you'll have to watch the movie on Netflix to find out.
Kelly Reilly gets kidnapped by a regular dude in 10x10
Netflix has plenty of psychological thrillers, many of which are absolute classics. "10x10" might not fit the definition of a "classic" but it is a solid effort and one of those movies that was destined for Netflix success upon its original release. That is to say nobody really saw it when it debuted in 2018, which basically just set the stage for a future Netflix renaissance.
"10x10" is the feature directorial debut of British filmmaker Suzi Ewing, who previously made several shorts and directed music videos for artists like Badly Drawn Boy. Her first feature film, which was written and produced by Noel Clarke of "Kidulthood" fame, stars Kelly Reilly as Cathy, an entrepreneur who is set to open her new business when she's attacked and kidnapped by Luke Evans' Lewis. The latter doesn't exactly look like a criminal. In fact, aside from the whole beating and kidnapping a woman thing, he seems like your average joe. Nevertheless, he throws Cathy into a padded, sound-proof room he's built below his house. His reasons are mysterious at first, and things only get more perplexing when he demands just one thing from Cathy: her name.
As the story develops, we start to realize that Cathy knows more than we initially thought. What's more, she's about as fierce as Beth Dutton herself, fighting back against Lewis and almost managing to escape multiple times. There's also a few twists thrown in that ultimately reveal Cathy to be as cunning as Reilly's "Yellowstone" character, who herself will soon return as part of the Beth and Rip Wheeler spin-off series "The Dutton Ranch." If you can't wait until then, "10x10" might just scratch your itch.
10x10 showcases another fierce Kelly Reilly performance
"10x10" currently has a respectable 67% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Noel Murray of the Los Angeles Times found that it overcame its "limited locations and a slight narrative" mostly due to a "plot that keeps viewers guessing" right up to its "bruising and morally hazy final fight." Meanwhile, David Edelstein of New York Magazine was more impressed, claiming to have been "caught up" in the film by the time one of its biggest twists arrived. And while he wasn't convinced by the two stars' "from-nowhere American accents," he did find the final showdown "wincingly well-staged." The only truly negative review is from Glenn Kenny of RogerEbert.com, who gave "10x10" one-and-a-half stars for what he saw as a misogynistic narrative and essentially elaborated on what he called his "fervent belief that this is not a movie that ought to be watched." Roger Ebert, who hated many a film in his time, would be proud.
Suzi Ewing, however, saw her movie as anything but misogynistic. In a piece for Women in Film & Television UK, the director wrote:
"Often in cinema, violent female characters are painted as pantomime cliché villains or dismissed as mad or evil. I was captivated by the desire to create a deeper sense of character, and challenge stereotypes by making a believable portrait of a woman, 'acting out' from a place of violence that was both gentle and also terrifyingly fierce."
What's more, even Kenny admitted that Ewing possessed a "better-than-competent command of cinematic space" resulting in some effective moments of suspense. So, if you want to make your own mind up as to whether "10x10" bolsters or breaks down female stereotypes, why not check it out over on Netflix (where it's available to stream right now)?