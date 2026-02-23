Yellowstone Star Kelly Reilly's Underseen 2018 Abduction Thriller Is Streaming On Netflix

2018's "10x10" featured "Yellowstone" star Kelly Reilly as a woman who's abducted and thrown into a subterranean concrete room. Her fight to survive recalls Reilly's performance as Beth Dutton in "Yellowstone," and if you stick around to the end of the film, you might find even more parallels between the two.

As Beth Dutton, Reilly endured a heck of a lot on "Yellowstone." Those five seasons were like a mental and physical endurance test for the character, who proved time and again just how hardy she was. In fact, she was a little more than that. Beth Dutton is the reason why "Yellowstone" didn't get made at HBO, which is to say she was a little too abrasive for the network. Indeed, Beth is a cunning and often cruel character who ultimately offed her own brother in the final season. But she was also on the receiving end of her fair share of violence, like in season 2, episode 7, "Resurrection Day," when Beth is attacked in her own office and mercilessly beaten by masked gunmen.

This was far from the first time Reilly had to endure that sort of horrendous on screen violence. Back in 2018, she starred alongside Luke Evans in "10x10," a film that contains plenty of what Glenn Kenny of RogerEbert.com described as "Ms. Reilly's character getting the stuffing knocked out of her." In "Yellowstone," Beth always managed to gain the upper hand. Can the same be said for her "10x10" character? Well, you'll have to watch the movie on Netflix to find out.