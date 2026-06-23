Star Trek And Doctor Who Almost Had A Crossover (And One Enterprise Crew Member Is A Former Companion)

The fourth season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is going to debut on Paramount+ on July 23, 2026, with an episode called "Valles Marineris." Trekkies are naturally quite excited, but also a little wistful, as these final seasons of "Strange New Worlds" (and "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy") are going to be the last televised "Star Trek" episodes for the foreseeable future. "Academy" was canceled after its already-filmed (but as-yet unaired) second season, and "Strange New Worlds" will end after its (also already-filmed but unaired) fifth season. Once those shows end, we Trekkies will have to, as we so often do, comfort ourselves with reruns, tie-in novels, and endless speculative discussions of what might have been.

That will include pondering the "Doctor Who" crossover reference that almost happened. It seems that "Strange New Worlds" co-creator and writer Akiva Goldsman revealed to the Radio Times that he almost — but ultimately didn't — wrote an explicit reference to the British sci-fi series "Doctor Who" into an episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

"Doctor Who" has been around slightly longer than "Star Trek" ("Who" debuted in 1963, "Star Trek" in 1966), but both shows created a sci-fi TV bedrock that fans have been standing on ever since. "Doctor Who" follows the exploits of a nameless alien Doctor (fifteen actors have played the character; he "regenerates" when he dies) who travels around the universe in a time-traveling spacecraft called the TARDIS (which, thanks to a whimsical prop rigmarole, looks like a vintage police box). The Doctor typically travels around with a (generally young, attractive, female) human companion.

Goldman wanted to imply that Pelia (Carol Kane), the engineer on "Strange New Worlds," was once one of the Doctor's companions.