Stuart Fails To Saves The Universe Trailer: The Big Bang Theory Universe Goes Full Sci-Fi

"An alternate version of me came from another universe and explained how I can undo the apocalypse." That line, uttered by Kevin Sussman's protagonist Stuart Bloom, kicks off the first full-length trailer for the "Big Bang Theory" spin-off "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" ... and it looks like this show is going full sci-fi.

Created by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady (Lorre and Prady co-created "The Big Bang Theory," and Penn created "Alphas" on the SyFy network, among other projects), "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" obviously centers around Stuart, the lovable and often down on his luck comic book store owner from "The Big Bang Theory," as he tries and fails to save the universe by hopping through different timelines. Sussman is joined by his former "Big Bang Theory" supporting players Lauren Lapkus, John Ross Bowie, and Brian Posehn reprising their respective roles as Denise, Barry Kripke, and Bert Kibbler ... and, in a fun twist, we learn that Bowie's Barry Kripke is known as the "Supreme Ruler" in at least one of the timelines.

This series marks a huge departure for "The Big Bang Theory" and its previous spin-offs for a few reasons — and all of that is, actually, quite exciting. (We got to see a teaser trailer back in May that led us to believe that this particular "Big Bang Theory" spin-off might be ... good, actually.) Not only does the first trailer for "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" promise some truly exciting adventures, but it also takes this entire franchise in a fresh, fun new direction.