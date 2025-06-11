The Big Bang Theory's Stuart Spin-Off Will Take The Franchise In An Unexpected Direction

"The Big Bang Theory" is one of the most successful network sitcoms in the history of television, and, given that we're only six years removed from the end of its 12-season run, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the spin-off series are still coming. Though "Young Sheldon" concluded its run last year, the direct sequel, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," leapt right into the void to keep fans of the show engaged. Since all of these series have, thus far, been Nielsen ratings juggernauts, it makes sense that creator Chuck Lorre has decided to throw another spinoff into the mix. After all, if "All in the Family" could have multiple spin-offs running at the same time in the 1970s, why not see if fans will make time for one other show that takes place in this immensely popular universe?

The next series up should be "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," which will follow the bumbling exploits of Kevin Sussman's comic book store owner, Stuart Bloom. It's important to note that this series is still officially in development at HBO Max, but, according to Variety, the show is all but guaranteed to be picked up.

You could argue that "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" is the most tangential spin-off in "The Big Bang Theory" franchise, but it grew organically out of "Young Sheldon." While Stuart Bloom might've played a semi-prominent role in the series at times (most notably when he lived with and cared for Howard Wolowitz's mother), he never seemed like the kind of character that could carry an entire series. Nevertheless, Lorre is going to let 'er rip with Stuart as a protagonist, and, in doing so, he's taking "The Big Bang Theory" into uncharted territory.