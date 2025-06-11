The Big Bang Theory's Stuart Spin-Off Will Take The Franchise In An Unexpected Direction
"The Big Bang Theory" is one of the most successful network sitcoms in the history of television, and, given that we're only six years removed from the end of its 12-season run, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the spin-off series are still coming. Though "Young Sheldon" concluded its run last year, the direct sequel, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," leapt right into the void to keep fans of the show engaged. Since all of these series have, thus far, been Nielsen ratings juggernauts, it makes sense that creator Chuck Lorre has decided to throw another spinoff into the mix. After all, if "All in the Family" could have multiple spin-offs running at the same time in the 1970s, why not see if fans will make time for one other show that takes place in this immensely popular universe?
The next series up should be "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," which will follow the bumbling exploits of Kevin Sussman's comic book store owner, Stuart Bloom. It's important to note that this series is still officially in development at HBO Max, but, according to Variety, the show is all but guaranteed to be picked up.
You could argue that "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" is the most tangential spin-off in "The Big Bang Theory" franchise, but it grew organically out of "Young Sheldon." While Stuart Bloom might've played a semi-prominent role in the series at times (most notably when he lived with and cared for Howard Wolowitz's mother), he never seemed like the kind of character that could carry an entire series. Nevertheless, Lorre is going to let 'er rip with Stuart as a protagonist, and, in doing so, he's taking "The Big Bang Theory" into uncharted territory.
The Big Bang Theory universe is going to get even nerdier
During a recent panel at the Banff World Media Festival, Lorre revealed that he'd teamed with Bill Prady and geek-friendly Hollywood screenwriter Zak Penn ("X-Men: The Last Stand," "The Incredible Hulk" and "Ready Player One") to create a sitcom that will be imbued with the kinds of visual elements that would appeal to a big-time geek like Stuart. Per Lorre:
"There's a lot of CGI. There's a lot of special technical stuff that — you know, for me in my career, a big production number was two people sitting on a couch, drinking coffee! This is different. This is trying to incorporate some of that world of science fiction/fantasy into a comedy. And I'm completely out of my element, which is what I wanted. Which is what I was hoping to do, something that I had no experience with. And maybe I can learn as we go."
Lorre not only has scant experience with CG, but he doesn't seem to like comic books at all. For example, he recently got into a squabble with his writers over one of DC's most beloved characters. "Yeah, we had an argument with them recently — they're very protective of the Green Lantern," said Lorre. "We were making fun of the Green Lantern. Really? Even when I was 10, I knew that stunk!" May the entire Green Lantern Corps descend on whichever house Lorre is occupying at this moment, and put him through a twenty-ring spanking machine.
You don't have to be a fan of "The Big Bang Theory" to be happy for Sussman. He's definitely a classic "that guy" character actor, his best work to date coming in David Wain and Michael Showalter's "Wet Hot American Summer" movie and series. Here's hoping he has a blast doing this show and makes loads of well-deserved cash.