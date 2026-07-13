Keanu Reeves' Guest Appearance On This Early Fox Series Has Not Aged Well

Keanu Reeves' first professional screen gig came in 1984 when he was only about 19 years old, in an episode of the Canadian sitcom "Hangin' In." For several years, Reeves played teenagers and young upstarts, as casting directors were clearly enamored of his youthful energy. His first feature film was 1985's "One Step Away," although it was 1986's "River Edge" that really snagged the public's attention. That same year, he appeared in multiple TV movies (including a notable remake of "Babes in Toyland"), and it was an upward swing for him from then on.

In 1988, Reeves appeared in Stephen Frears' Oscar darling "Dangerous Liaisons," and in 1989, he took on one of his most recognized roles, playing the surfer teen Ted "Theodore" Logan in "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure." By then, Reeves was about 25, but he was still playing teens with aplomb. Most significant for this article, he played a teen for a bit part in a sketch on "The Tracey Ullman Show."

Reeves' role on "The Tracey Ullman Show" was ... problematic. He played another teenager, this one named Jesse Walker, who woke up in bed with a 40-something woman named Barbara (Ullman). The joke of the sketch was that Barbara had gone to a New Year's party at Jesse's parents' house, got a little too drunk, and did something she very much regretted. She woke up in the morning in Jesse's bed, having no memories of the night before. Jesse, maybe about 16, is on cloud nine, explaining that the previous night the two fell in love, got married, and consummated their relationship. The laughs were supposed to come from Barbara's discomfort with the situation, and not the fact that she had sex with an underage boy.