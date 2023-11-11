The Murderous True Story Behind 1986 Movie River's Edge

"River's Edge" was one of the most important independent films of the 1980s. Directed by Tim Hunter from a screenplay by Neil Jimenez, it tells the soul-deadening story of a group of teens who cover for their friend after he murders another of their friends. What makes the movie especially disturbing is the teens' indifference; when they're taken to view the nude corpse, which the killer has dumped at the title location, most of them gaze at it with a galling lack of emotion.

"River's Edge" earned raves from critics and won Best Picture at the 1988 Independent Spirit Awards. It launched the careers of Keanu Reeves, Ione Skye, and Daniel Roebuck, and went a long way toward spurring Dennis Hopper's late '80s comeback. It is a scathing experience, one that leaves such an indelible mark you need not revisit it. You'll never shake the image of Danyi Deats's strangely serene expression as the deceased and discarded Jamie. It's also tough to account for the teens' apathy. There are clues as to what screwed some of them up (particularly Reeves' semi-principled Matt), but they're generally broken before the movie begins.

Jimenez's script ends with something approaching a catharsis, but it's really an objective presentation of kids who, for one reason or another, believe life is cheap and meaningless. This is horrifying in and of itself, but it's downright bloodcurdling when you realize it's based on an actual incident.