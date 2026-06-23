Tom Hardy And Benedict Cumberbatch Shared The Screen In This Little Seen HBO Movie

Long before Tom Hardy became world-famous for his weird voices, he was an up-and-coming actor looking for a break. He didn't find it with 2007's "Stuart: A Life Backwards," but he did find a consummate screen partner in a similarly young Benedict Cumberbatch. The TV film — a co-production between the BBC and HBO — was based on Alexander Masters' book of the same name, a biography of his friend, Stuart Clive Shorter. For those intrigued, be warned; the story of Shorter's troubled life is truly upsetting. But it's also a story of remarkable fortitude, and both Hardy and Cumberbatch did excellent work in bringing it to life in what remains an underrated project in both their filmographies.

From the very beginning, Stuart Shorter faced hardship. He was born with muscular dystrophy and as a child endured years of sexual abuse at the hands of multiple predators. Criminal convictions, homelessness, and coping with borderline personality disorder characterized his adult life. But Shorter — who died in 2002 — also spent several years as an activist, having been given a place to live by a charity for whom he subsequently worked. It was during this time that he met Masters, who ultimately turned his life story into the 2005 book.

The BBC/HBO adaptation followed two years later. "Stuart: A Life Backwards" is directed by David Attwood, a veteran of the British TV and film industry who'd been working since the mid-'80s. "Stuart: A Life Backwards" was his penultimate project and followed his Award-winning BBC adaptation of William Golding's "To the Ends of the Earth," which also starred Cumberbatch. Unlike that miniseries, however, "Stuart: A Life Backwards" was a truly heartbreaking portrait of a man who'd faced insurmountable odds since the moment he was born.