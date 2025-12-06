Tom Hardy & Charlie Cox's Early-Career Psychological Thriller Is A Hidden Gem On Prime Video

Long before we all became acquainted with Tom Hardy's weird accents and Charlie Cox's Devil of Hell's Kitchen, the pair showed up in a film that might even be a bit weirder than some of Hardy's "vocal silhouettes." "Dot the I," aka "el punto sobre la I" in Spanish, is a 2003 psychological thriller that starts as a rom-com before transforming in ways you almost certainly won't expect if you give this one a go over on Prime Video. Oh, and there is a dodgy Hardy accent, too in case you were wondering.

Hardy and Cox are both supporting players in "Dot the I," so don't go in expecting star turns from either. What you will see, however, is two well-known actors looking startlingly young in this 2003 film from British filmmaker Matthew Parkhill. The writer/director has remained somewhat under the radar in the years since "Dot the I," at least stateside. He has written multiple episodes of Prime Video's Italian action drama "Hotel Costiera" and created the Mark Strong and Walton Goggins-starring Fox thriller series "Deep State," which ran for two seasons between 2018 and 2019. Long before all of that, however, he made his feature directorial debut with 2003's "Dot the I," which begins as a romantic comedy but ends up somewhere much different.

The film has been hiding away on Prime Video, where subscribers can stream it at no extra cost. It's also free to watch on Tubi, which continues to creep up the list of best streaming services. And while it won't necessarily be topping any lists of the best psychological thrillers, "Dot the I" is an interesting watch if only because it gives us a look at pre-fame Hardy and Cox. It's also just sort of bizarre.