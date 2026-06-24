Supergirl's Jason Momoa Knows He's Getting Typecast, And He Couldn't Care Less [Exclusive]

It's Jason Momoa's blockbuster world and, yeah, the rest of us are just living in it. Moviegoing audiences don't have to go far these days to see the charismatic star on a big screen near them. After his cameo appearance in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" led to a pair of "Aquaman" films for the previous DC regime, Momoa's box office prowess quickly opened doors for him elsewhere. Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" and "Fast X" reminded us of everything the A-lister tends to do well as a performer, allowing us to bask in his utterly likable charm while never straying far from the physicality that he first showed off as Khal Drogo in Season 1 of "Game of Thrones."

All these roads have led inevitably to his supporting role as Lobo in "Supergirl," another DC character who has long remained on his wishlist (along with that of countless fan-casting diehards, too). To nobody's surprise, this is yet another larger-than-life figure with an attitude to match — and who seemingly plays to the actor's strengths in every way. With the release of "Supergirl" upon us, along with his unexpected return as Duncan Idaho (sort of) in "Dune: Part Three" and his casting as Blanka in "Street Fighter" coming up next, /Film's BJ Colangelo had the opportunity to speak with Momoa and address the elephant in the room: the fact that he appears to be playing very similar parts lately. Not that Momoa himself has any issues with that, mind you.

When asked why he thinks he and the industry at large tends to gravitate towards certain roles for him — in other words, rogues that you'd love to grab a drink with — he happily replied: