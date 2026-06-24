Supergirl's Jason Momoa Knows He's Getting Typecast, And He Couldn't Care Less [Exclusive]
It's Jason Momoa's blockbuster world and, yeah, the rest of us are just living in it. Moviegoing audiences don't have to go far these days to see the charismatic star on a big screen near them. After his cameo appearance in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" led to a pair of "Aquaman" films for the previous DC regime, Momoa's box office prowess quickly opened doors for him elsewhere. Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" and "Fast X" reminded us of everything the A-lister tends to do well as a performer, allowing us to bask in his utterly likable charm while never straying far from the physicality that he first showed off as Khal Drogo in Season 1 of "Game of Thrones."
All these roads have led inevitably to his supporting role as Lobo in "Supergirl," another DC character who has long remained on his wishlist (along with that of countless fan-casting diehards, too). To nobody's surprise, this is yet another larger-than-life figure with an attitude to match — and who seemingly plays to the actor's strengths in every way. With the release of "Supergirl" upon us, along with his unexpected return as Duncan Idaho (sort of) in "Dune: Part Three" and his casting as Blanka in "Street Fighter" coming up next, /Film's BJ Colangelo had the opportunity to speak with Momoa and address the elephant in the room: the fact that he appears to be playing very similar parts lately. Not that Momoa himself has any issues with that, mind you.
When asked why he thinks he and the industry at large tends to gravitate towards certain roles for him — in other words, rogues that you'd love to grab a drink with — he happily replied:
"I think I'm the brawler. I love beer. I'm getting stereotyped [...] Typecast as a beer drinker."
Jason Momoa has a theory about why you'll love Lobo in Supergirl
It's easy to see why DC Comics fans have long awaited the live-action debut of Lobo in a feature film. Despite several efforts to get a Lobo-centric movie off the ground (including one pitched as an R-rated, ultraviolent approach), it hasn't quite materialized. Jason Momoa's appearance in "Supergirl" is the closest we've ever come to seeing this dream realized, but don't expect the former "Aquaman" star to sit back and simply let the novelty of it all get butts in seats. According to Momoa, the core appeal comes down to nailing a very specific tonal balance. As an antihero, it stands to reason that he gets embroiled in Kara's (Milly Alcock) journey in "Supergirl" out of largely unheroic reasons. But there's still that hint of something else in his gravitational pull that, try as we might, we can't quite escape.
While describing the basic appeal of Lobo, the actor told /Film, "You want to be scared of him, but at the same time you want to have a drink with him [...] He's cool. He's also a prick. He's a menace." When told that Lobo would be a better hang than (respectfully) a square like David Corenswet's Superman, specifically because they might end up throwing hands at some point in the night, Momoa lit up and responded, "Aquaman too! I want to hang out with those goddamn guys. Maybe it's just me. I'm like, Duncan Idaho too. Blanka's going to probably get in a bar fight too. You know what I mean?"
There you have it folks, the most Jason Momoa answer ever. Need more of that in your life? Us, too. You can see him in "Supergirl" when it hits theaters on June 26, 2026.