Who Is Hayt? Jason Momoa's New Dune 3 Character Explained

Who doesn't love Jason Momoa's Duncan Idaho? His final moments in "Dune: Part One," spent defending his lord Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), felt like the ushering out of a hero. Idaho's memory is cherished in "Dune: Part Two," but he remains, well, dead. Then, hey presto! Everything changed when the first look images and posters for "Dune: Part Three" dropped and there was Momoa again, bright and bushy-eyed (or maybe that's not the right word to use for his eyes, but more on that in a minute). Now the first trailer for director Denis Villeneuve's third and final (?) "Dune" film has been released, and Momoa is clearly in the spotlight again — and not just as a flashback.

If you're wondering what the heck is going on, I get it. Remember, we're talking about sci-fi here. There are no rules. The "Dune" universe is a place where Uber has been replaced by sandworms and drugged humans guide ships through space. For all of the predictably human elements of author Frank Herbert's original "Dune" novels, there are plenty of otherworldly elements, one of which is Duncan Idaho's semi-return as the character Hayt.

The short and simple explanation for Momoa's "Dune: Part Three" character is that he isn't the Duncan Idaho we know and love. Rather, Hayt is a resurrected and weaponized iteration of the original Idaho who exists for a wholly different purpose: assassination.