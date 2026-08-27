Nobody Remembers Clint Eastwood's Very First Role In A Western — Not Even The Director

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In the latter half of the 20th Century, Clint Eastwood became the standard-bearer of the Western. But like John Wayne before him, his appeal went beyond the humble Oater, with Eastwood becoming symbolic of American culture as a whole — a taciturn, gritty, and more cynical figure for the post-Wayne age. How strange to think, then, that this titan of the genre made his debut in a Western nobody remembers. Eastwood's appearance itself is even less well remembered, with director Charles F. Haas struggling to recall the young actor's brief role in 1956's "Star in the Dust."

As recounted in Patrick McGilligan's "Clint: The Life and Legend," Eastwood spent one day on the set of "Star in the Dust," playing Tom the ranch hand, for which he went uncredited. The movie was filmed in late August 1955, the same year Eastwood caused director Jack Arnold to have a breakdown on the set of "Revenge of the Creature." Making matters worse, the part of the lab assistant in Arnold's largely forgotten horror sequel was Eastwood's first film role. Inducing a meltdown in your director isn't the most auspicious way to start your acting career. That said, at least "Revenge of the Creature" gave the young star-in-the-making several lines in a scene with one of the film's leads, John Agar. He would become scene partners with Agar again in "Star in the Dust," but just like with his brief appearance in Arnold's film, would go uncredited for his efforts.

Perhaps that's why Haas himself couldn't quite remember Eastwood even being in on his set. "If he played any role," the director said to McGilligan, "it must have been tiny, because I have not the slightest memory of him in that context.'"