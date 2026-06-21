Before Dune, Austin Butler Starred In This Fantasy Series Based On A Best-Selling Book Series

Austin Butler might've catapulted to fame with his committed performance in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," but the "Caught Stealing" actor has played a wide range of roles. Butler was a child actor who got his big break with guest parts in "Hannah Montana" and "iCarly," and then went on to appear in sitcoms and teen dramas like "Zoey 101" and "Switched at Birth." He has come a long way since, and recently played the dastardly Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in sci-fi epic "Dune: Part Two." Before Butler received mainstream recognition for his incredible talent, though, he was Wil Ohmsford in "The Shannara Chronicles," the TV adaptation of Terry Brooks' novel series from Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (creators of "Smallville" and Netflix's "Wednesday").

Brooks' novels are campy post-apocalyptic stories with a YA (young adult) bent — the kind where high fantasy and edgy melodrama meet. The first season of "The Shannara Chronicles" loosely follows Brooks' "The Elfstones of Shannara," which is set in the Four Lands, where a sacred tree that once kept demons away from infiltrating the land has begun to die. Butler's Wil, who wants to be a Healer, teams up with the elf Amberle (Poppy Drayton) and the Rover (wanderers with no set home) Eretria (Ivana Baquero). With the aid of the last druid, Allanon (Manu Bennett), this group of young heroes must prevent monsters from wreaking havoc across the Four Lands.

This is as decently generic as any high fantasy setting, filtered through what one would expect from a CW show (though "Shannara Chronicles" started out as an MTV series). So, how does the show fare, and what does Butler bring to the story?