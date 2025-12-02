Wednesday Co-Creators Were Worried About One Aspect Of The Netflix Series' First Season

This post contains major spoilers for Netflix's "Wednesday."

After two seasons, Al Gough and Miles Millar's "Wednesday" has proven its unique potential. The Netflix show not only resurrects a beloved franchise but filters it through coming-of-age tropes with Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) at the center. This combination has been a success (for the most part) — the story embraces a tongue-in-cheek irreverence that complements the tone of "The Addams Family" franchise, and the show's supernatural bent makes space for genuine thrills. No one, however, expected "Wednesday" to be a whodunnit, with the titular protagonist snooping around in desolate graveyards and dense forests in search of true danger.

As neither Gough nor Millar had ever done a whodunnit-driven story before, the duo was apprehensive about the numerous misdirects and red herrings that were part of the first season. Here's a quick refresher: Wednesday joins Nevermore Academy and is immediately obsessed with finding The Hyde, the vicious beast terrorizing Jericho's inhabitants. Soon after, Wednesday realizes that The Hyde isn't working alone, and sure enough, its master turns out to be Ms. Thornhill (Christina Ricci). Also, the Hyde is none other than the traumatized Tyler (Hunter Doohan), who Thornhill uses as a pawn to further her motives.

Gough and Millar spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the doubts that plagued them regarding these twist reveals: