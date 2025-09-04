Wednesday Season 2 Brings A Beloved Character Back From The Dead

This post contains spoilers for season 2 of "Wednesday."

When Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) first set foot in Nevermore Academy, she was greeted by Principal Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), who became instantly suspicious of her. There's a good reason behind this suspicion, as Wednesday has a habit of constantly getting in trouble and unearthing truths that shake up the status quo between Outcasts and Normies. Weems, who believes in harmony and assimilation (while also being motivated to garner a glowing personal reputation), sees Wednesday as a hindrance to this goal in season 1.

But at the same time, Weems begrudgingly appreciates our protagonist's knack for doing what's right, even when it's infused with her own eccentricities. While Weems eventually aids Wednesday's cause, she dies tragically at the hands of Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci) in the season 1 finale, which robs Nevermore of a (mostly well-meaning) voice of reason.

In season 2, Weems' charismatic presence as Nevermore Principal is traded for the newly-appointed Principal Dort (Steve Buscemi), who masks his unsavory motivations with an awkward, spirited personality. But Part 2 of the latest season brings Weems back from the dead when we least expect it, reintroducing her as Wednesday's new spirit guide right before the latter wakes up from a coma after a near-death experience. No, she's not a hallucination, but an actual spirit meant to help Wednesday with her psychic powers (or lack thereof, as she hasn't been able to channel them for a while). Given their troubled history, Wednesday isn't pleased by this development at first, but the two ease into a comfortable allyship marked with sardonic exchanges and genuine concern.

Bringing back dead characters is usually a mark of desperation, but the magical world of "Wednesday" justifies this trope and utilizes the character to great effect. Christie's presence alone electrifies every scene she's in, but Weems is allowed to showcase more facets of her personality in season 2, which makes her return more than worth it.