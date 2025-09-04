Wednesday Season 2 Brings A Beloved Character Back From The Dead
This post contains spoilers for season 2 of "Wednesday."
When Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) first set foot in Nevermore Academy, she was greeted by Principal Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), who became instantly suspicious of her. There's a good reason behind this suspicion, as Wednesday has a habit of constantly getting in trouble and unearthing truths that shake up the status quo between Outcasts and Normies. Weems, who believes in harmony and assimilation (while also being motivated to garner a glowing personal reputation), sees Wednesday as a hindrance to this goal in season 1.
But at the same time, Weems begrudgingly appreciates our protagonist's knack for doing what's right, even when it's infused with her own eccentricities. While Weems eventually aids Wednesday's cause, she dies tragically at the hands of Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci) in the season 1 finale, which robs Nevermore of a (mostly well-meaning) voice of reason.
In season 2, Weems' charismatic presence as Nevermore Principal is traded for the newly-appointed Principal Dort (Steve Buscemi), who masks his unsavory motivations with an awkward, spirited personality. But Part 2 of the latest season brings Weems back from the dead when we least expect it, reintroducing her as Wednesday's new spirit guide right before the latter wakes up from a coma after a near-death experience. No, she's not a hallucination, but an actual spirit meant to help Wednesday with her psychic powers (or lack thereof, as she hasn't been able to channel them for a while). Given their troubled history, Wednesday isn't pleased by this development at first, but the two ease into a comfortable allyship marked with sardonic exchanges and genuine concern.
Bringing back dead characters is usually a mark of desperation, but the magical world of "Wednesday" justifies this trope and utilizes the character to great effect. Christie's presence alone electrifies every scene she's in, but Weems is allowed to showcase more facets of her personality in season 2, which makes her return more than worth it.
The Weems-Wednesday team-up adds great value to the new season
Wednesday has always had an issue with authority figures, so this version of Weems feels more amiable to her from the get-go. Weems is still her guide, but she's on a more equal footing with Wednesday here, as they can throw jabs at each other while also finding a way to work through the problems plaguing Nevermore. Moreover, Weems is a bit less guarded now, as she doesn't need to project any ideals or hide her true feelings anymore. As a result, her interactions with lifelong frenemy Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) are more vulnerable than barbed, where the two are able to connect over their shared concerns about Wednesday.
On a narrative level, Weems comes in clutch in Part 2 several times, as her advice nudges Wednesday in the right direction. She directly urges Wednesday to work on her tense dynamic with Morticia, as she believes that these repressed emotions are hindering her access to her abilities. While Wednesday intuitively knows that Weems is right, she is hardly the kind of person to let every emotion out or be the first one to make amends. However, after Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) becomes the prime target in the season 2 finale, Wednesday and Morticia join forces to save him and deal with the antagonist once and for all. This brings them closer, even though there are still reasons to be uneasy about some hidden Addams family secrets.
Once Wednesday's psychic block is removed, Weems' spirit dissipates, like an angel bathed in pure white light. Weems seems to have found peace in the process, and she makes sure to thank Wednesday for giving her a reason to linger and make amends even after her death. This is a sweet end to Weems' arc, as it softens the blow of abruptly losing her in the previous season. While it is unlikely that she will return for a potential third season, here's hoping that Weems' newly-revealed status as Wednesday's distant relative will open up some fun possibilities.
Season 2 of "Wednesday" is currently streaming on Netflix.