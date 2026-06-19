Why Rachel Mills From Netflix's I Will Find You Looks So Familiar

The new Netflix series "I Will Find You" gives audiences a rare opportunity to see "Avatar" star Sam Worthington outside of his blue Na'vi makeup — but did you know it also features one of the stars of "Severance," Britt Lower?

"I Will Find You," a drama about a man who's falsely accused of the murder of his son only to discover that said son might actually still be alive, stars Worthington as that man, whose name is David Burroughs. "Gilmore Girls" and "This Is Us" alum Milo Ventimiglia also appears on the series, as do Erin Richards ("Gotham"), Chi McBride ("Pushing Daisies"), and Clancy Brown. So, who does Lower play?

Lower stars alongside Worthington as Rachel Mills, a former journalist whose reputation has been absolutely ruined after a genuinely devastating situation involving one of her interview subjects. Rachel also just so happens to be the sister of David's ex-wife Cheryl Dreason (Richards), and she's the one who gives David a tip that his son might be alive and well.

So, where have you seen Lower before? Yes, there's one obvious answer (and I've already mentioned it), but you've also seen her elsewhere on the small screen.