Why Rachel Mills From Netflix's I Will Find You Looks So Familiar
The new Netflix series "I Will Find You" gives audiences a rare opportunity to see "Avatar" star Sam Worthington outside of his blue Na'vi makeup — but did you know it also features one of the stars of "Severance," Britt Lower?
"I Will Find You," a drama about a man who's falsely accused of the murder of his son only to discover that said son might actually still be alive, stars Worthington as that man, whose name is David Burroughs. "Gilmore Girls" and "This Is Us" alum Milo Ventimiglia also appears on the series, as do Erin Richards ("Gotham"), Chi McBride ("Pushing Daisies"), and Clancy Brown. So, who does Lower play?
Lower stars alongside Worthington as Rachel Mills, a former journalist whose reputation has been absolutely ruined after a genuinely devastating situation involving one of her interview subjects. Rachel also just so happens to be the sister of David's ex-wife Cheryl Dreason (Richards), and she's the one who gives David a tip that his son might be alive and well.
So, where have you seen Lower before? Yes, there's one obvious answer (and I've already mentioned it), but you've also seen her elsewhere on the small screen.
Britt Lower is, of course, one of the stars of Apple TV's Severance
There's no question that, at this point in her career, Britt Lower is best known for the Apple TV series "Severance." Dan Erickson's critically adored "workplace" drama introduces an intriguing concept: What if you could mentally split yourself into an "innie," who goes to your job every day, and an "outie," who leaves the workplace with no memory of the day. This is exclusive to Lumon Industries, which employs our protagonist Mark Scout (Adam Scott), whose innie is just known as Mark S. — and in the show's first-ever episode, he meets new severed Lumon employee Helly R. (Lower), as do we. To say Helly isn't pleased to be trapped in the severed floor is an understatement (she tries to escape several times), and at the end of the show's first season, we learn something wild. (Spoiler alert!) Helly isn't just a random severed employee; her outie is Helena Eagan, the heiress to the entirety of Lumon.
Lower gets several chances to show off her skills as a performer in Season 2 (especially because there's a second twist involving Lower's character that you'll have to see to believe), and in 2025, she took home her first Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series. So, where else have you seen Lower on the small screen?
Throughout her career, Britt Lower has popped up on — and led — a few other big shows
Before "Severance," Britt Lower built up a pretty impressive TV resume — and showed up in some beloved comedies. Fans of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" might recognize her from the episode "The Gang Gets Romantic," where she plays a woman who ends up the target of a poorly crafted scheme by best friends and roommates Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton) and Ronald "Mac" McDonald (Rob McElhenney). Lower also starred on a short-lived series, "Ghosted," alongside her future "Severance" co-star Adam Scott, but before that show, her biggest role was probably on the FXX series "Man Seeking Woman."
On that series, created by Simon Rich, Lower plays the supporting role of Liz Greenberg, the older sister of protagonist Josh Greenberg (Jay Baruchel), the titular man seeking a woman. Though Josh and his best friend Mike (offbeat comedian Eric André) end up just looking for physical connections most of the time, Liz desperately wants Josh to find a real partner; as a result, she can, unfortunately, be pretty condescending.
You can watch Lower in "Severance" on Apple TV or "I Will Find You" on Netflix; as for the latter, all episodes are available now.