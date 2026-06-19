Severance Fans Need To Watch Britt Lower's Harlan Coben Netflix Miniseries

Harlan Coben fans know precisely what to expect when they stream the latest small screen take on one of his novels. An entire banquet of implausible rug-pulls, mystifying misdirects, and more red herrings than you can shake a fishing pole at will follow on the way to a conclusion that will either leave you gasping or groaning, if not both. That's part of their appeal, and it's led to a lucrative working relationship between the mystery thriller novelist and various streamers over the last decade — primarily Netflix, which inked a deal with Coben in 2018 that continues to pay off in spades.

Not all Harlan Coben adaptations are made equal, but the best ones will keep you watching no matter how patently ridiculous the proceedings get. So it is with "I Will Find You," the new Netflix miniseries based on Coben's 2023 novel of the same name that's only just dropped. Created by Robert Hull (who, as a TV veteran who wrote for series like "Gotham," "Pennyworth," and the ambitious J.J. Abrams-produced "Alcatraz," knows how to serve up entertaining nonsense with a straight face), the show casts Sam Worthington as David Burroughs, a former Boston attorney and law professor who's now serving life in prison for murdering his son. If you're immediately skeptical of the idea of this chiseled, good-natured working man being a cold-blooded killer capable of filicide, you're already on the right track.

For certain folks, however, the show's biggest selling point is that it serves as Britt Lower's follow-up to her well-deserved Emmy victory for pulling double-duty as the polar opposites Helly R. and Helena Eagan in "Severance" Season 2. Thankfully, she has a plum role in "I Will Find You" as Rachel Mills, David's ex sister-in-law and essentially the catalyst for the ever-so-twisty plot.