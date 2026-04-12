This Ambitious J.J. Abrams Produced Time Travel Series Was Canceled Before It Reached Its Full Potential

The 2012 time-travel TV series "Alcatraz," created by Elizabeth Sarnoff, Steven Lilien, and Bryan Wynbrandt, has a fantastic mystery box premise, in keeping with other TV series from executive producer J.J. Abrams. It seems that on March 21, 1963, 256 prisoners and 46 guards at Alcatraz prison all simultaneously vanished without a trace. Fast-forward to the present, and the prisoners and guards begin reappearing one-by-one, not having aged. They have no memories of the time that elapsed and are now mysteriously carrying strange, supernatural compunctions they cannot explain. Some of them need to find random objects in the present day, and most of them feel the need to continue committing crimes, just like they did in the 1960s.

That would be a fun enough premise for a weekly sci-fi crime series: down the criminals who have been displaced in time. (That was similarly the premise for the 1990s TV series "Time Trax," albeit that show's criminals came from the future.) But in order to make "Alcatraz" more complicated, an eerie overarching conspiracy is also thrown in. It seems that the U.S. government has already built a secret replica of Alcatraz and has assigned a secret cabal of cops to apprehend and recapture the former Alcatraz prisoners (for some reason), keeping them in the same physical configuration they were in 1963. The secret unit is led by one Emerson Hauser (Sam Neill), previously an Alcatraz guard and now a high-powered Fed. What is going on?

The main character of "Alcatraz" is Rebecca Madsen (Sarah Jones), a San Francisco cop who is inducted into Hauser's secret time travel unit when one of her investigations causes them to cross paths. Frustratingly, "Alcatraz" was canceled before it could realize the full potential of its ambitious storytelling, ending on a cliffhanger after just 13 episodes.