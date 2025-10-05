This NBC Sci-Fi Series Was Canceled Just As It Was About To Become Good

Beware, the following contains spoilers for the whole first (and only) season of "The Event," a show no one really watched. Still, be warned.

The fall of 2010 was a wild time for genre TV. With "Lost" ending its sensational run with a controversial yet still perfect finale, that fall season was filled with genre shows that were all about high concepts and mysteries. These were shows that attempted to capitalize on the rise in serialization in genre storytelling on network TV that came with "Lost" but failed to understand what made that show great (the exception was "Fringe," which was a returning show and a phenomenal sci-fi series with more in common with "The X-Files" than "Lost"). We got a remake of the sci-fi conspiracy thriller "V," a superhero sitcom in "No Ordinary Family," the hilariously weird superhero show "The Cape" about, well, a guy with a cape, and there was also "The Event."

Created by Nick Wauters, "The Event" followed Sean Walker (Jason Ritter), a man who becomes entangled in a vast conspiracy after his girlfriend Leila (Sarah Roemer) vanishes in the middle of their vacation. This coincides with a storyline involving President Martinez (Blair Underwood) and his struggle with deciding whether to shut down a top-secret detention center and reveal a cover-up involving its detainees. It became apparent rather quickly that the facility was a detention center for a group of extraterrestrials that crashed in Alaska 66 years before the start of the show, extraterrestrials who try to take over the world. Yes, like "V," this was also a story about aliens deceiving humanity and planning to take over. The series also starred Laura Innes, Scott Patterson, Clifton Collins Jr., and Željko Ivanek.

The season one finale ended with aliens arriving on the planet en masse, while the president's son is revealed to have been one of them all along. This was the titular "event" the series was building up to. Unfortunately, the show never made it past season one, even if it was just building up to the real story.